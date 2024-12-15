Dana White makes bold guarantee for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: ‘I’ve been confident’

By Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Dana White is confident that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will become a reality in 2025.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, while Aspinall holds the interim gold. “Bones” has said that if he’s expected to fight Aspinall then he wants a substantial payday. He’s publicly shown more interest in fighting UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, which White has been opposed to due to the size difference.

While some fans online have hurled ducking accusations Jones’ way, White insists that this isn’t the case.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Gets Guarantee From UFC CEO Dana White

During the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, Dana White discussed just how important a title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall would be.

“I think it’s probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history and it’s a massive fight in the history of the company too,” White said. “It’s a big fight.”

As far as the notion that Jones is avoiding Aspinall goes, White doesn’t buy it. In fact, the UFC boss insists that Jones has never backed down from a fight.

“Let me tell you what’s weird about that, so, usually, those guys say that sh*t behind the scenes and not publicly. Jon says that sh*t publicly but not behind the scenes,” White said. “Jon is a very unique individual to deal with. From day one I’ve been confident that Jon Jones would do that fight, right? I mean even before the fight I said if he won there’s no way Jon doesn’t do this fight. Jon Jones isn’t afraid to fight anybody and that’s a fact.”

Lone Misstep in “Bones'” Career?

With that said, White believes that “Bones” has been mismanaged by his team in the past.

“The only time that anything remotely weird has ever happened with Jon Jones was the time his f*cking camp did the weird Chael Sonnen thing,” White said. “‘We can’t fight Chael Sonnen on short notice.’ That wasn’t him, that was his team and he listened to his team for whatever reason. But that’s like the goofiest f*cking move in the history of the UFC, but other than that, Jon Jones behind the scenes is not a guy that turns down fights.”

When asked if he can guarantee that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen, White didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Yeah, I’ll say a hundred percent.”

