Dana White makes bold guarantee for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: ‘I’ve been confident’

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Gets Guarantee From UFC CEO Dana White

During the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, Dana White discussed just how important a title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall would be.

“I think it’s probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history and it’s a massive fight in the history of the company too,” White said. “It’s a big fight.”

As far as the notion that Jones is avoiding Aspinall goes, White doesn’t buy it. In fact, the UFC boss insists that Jones has never backed down from a fight.

“Let me tell you what’s weird about that, so, usually, those guys say that sh*t behind the scenes and not publicly. Jon says that sh*t publicly but not behind the scenes,” White said. “Jon is a very unique individual to deal with. From day one I’ve been confident that Jon Jones would do that fight, right? I mean even before the fight I said if he won there’s no way Jon doesn’t do this fight. Jon Jones isn’t afraid to fight anybody and that’s a fact.”