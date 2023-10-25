Fighters react to news that Jon Jones is injured and out of UFC 295

By Harry Kettle - October 25, 2023

A handful of fighters have reacted to the news that Jon Jones is injured and will not be able to compete at UFC 295.

Last night, the unfortunate news broke that Jon Jones suffered an injury in training and will not compete at UFC 295. As a result, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will now face off for the interim heavyweight championship.

The news, as you can imagine, sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts world. Following on from the big changes to UFC 294, it seems as if the MMA Gods had a taste for mixing things up.

While the card still looks great on paper, there are understandably some concerns about when we will now see Jones compete, given how long his recovery is likely to take. In the following tweets, a parade of fighters gave their thoughts on the matter.

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1717062315948806621

Jones is out

This was easily one of the most anticipated match-ups of the year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The majority of fans felt as if ‘Bones’ would get the win, but it’s still upsetting. That’s especially true when you consider that this is probably going to be one of the last times we would’ve seen Stipe Miocic compete in the Octagon.

In terms of what’s next for him, it really does come down to what kind of recovery he ends up having. Dana White has suggested that they still want to book Jones vs Miocic on a major card in 2024, but the timeline has yet to be confirmed.

What was your immediate reaction to the news that Jon Jones was out of UFC 295 due to injury? Are you a fan of the interim title fight they have made? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

