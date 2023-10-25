Fighters react to news that Jon Jones is injured and out of UFC 295

A handful of fighters have reacted to the news that Jon Jones is injured and will not be able to compete at UFC 295.

Last night, the unfortunate news broke that Jon Jones suffered an injury in training and will not compete at UFC 295. As a result, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will now face off for the interim heavyweight championship.

The news, as you can imagine, sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts world. Following on from the big changes to UFC 294, it seems as if the MMA Gods had a taste for mixing things up.

While the card still looks great on paper, there are understandably some concerns about when we will now see Jones compete, given how long his recovery is likely to take. In the following tweets, a parade of fighters gave their thoughts on the matter.

Damn more craziness https://t.co/BM7hQ30z8x — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1717062315948806621

Obviously wish @JonnyBones all the best in recovery — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 25, 2023

Any word why Stipe wasn’t included in the interim vs one of the other two?? — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) October 25, 2023