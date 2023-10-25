Henry Cejudo advises Alexander Volkanovski to “humble himself” and avoid fighting for the next six months

By Harry Kettle - October 25, 2023

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Alexander Volkanovski some advice following his loss at UFC 294.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC

Last weekend, Alexander Volkanovski fell short in the main event of UFC 294. He went up against Islam Makhachev for the second time, but once again, he was defeated. This time, however, it was via knockout, leaving many to wonder what Volkanovski’s next steps will be.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI APPRECIATES FAN SUPPORT AFTER ADMITTING MENTAL STRUGGLES AT UFC 294: “IT’S GOOD FOR AWARENESS”

He’s already said he wants to return in January to defend his UFC featherweight championship against Ilia Topuria. Alas, given the nature of his defeat, many feel as if he should take some time off.

As it turns out, Henry Cejudo also falls into that camp.

Cejudo gives Volkanovski some advice

“If I’m Ilia Topuria on the flip side, you know what I’m thinking? I have to pick a fight with him,” Cejudo continued. “I have to get him to fight me on January 20th because the simple fact that he’s concussed. He’s concussed, it’s not the same Alexander Volkanovski that was out here finishing all these opponents … he’s not the same guy.”

“If I’m Alexander Volkanovski on the flip side, you know what I’m doing? I gotta humble myself,” Cejudo said. “I gotta allow my brain to heal for the next six months. I’ve been concussed. Being concussed or going through a knockout, it takes you a minute for you to really kind of start walking that straight line. So there’s two sides. Volk, take your damn time. I wouldn’t necessarily be in a rush. You’re gonna have to humble yourself. Yeah, I’m saying humble yourself because it shouldn’t be about ego or pride. It should be about winning.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

UFC CEO Dana White provides update on Charles Oliveira and potential title shot: “He went to a plastic surgeon”

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023
Jon Jones, Heavyweight, UFC 282
UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones issues statement following withdrawal from UFC 295

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement following his withdrawal from UFC 295.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje explains why he doesn't want to fight Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje says he doesn’t want to fight Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker tells Kamaru Usman to "stick around" at middleweight after UFC 294: "That fight interests me"

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Robert Whittaker is hoping to fight Kamaru Usman next time out.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade barbs following controversial result at UFC 294

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade words.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway interested in fighting Justin Gaethje for the BMF title: “How about one for the fans?”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023
Dana White, UFC, The UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White responds to backlash over new Bud Light deal

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to the backlash over the new Bud Light deal.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

Dana White is explaining why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC star Tom Aspinall has shared the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of his short-notice title fight.

Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White explains why he considers Vince McMahon the “Michael Jordan” of the business world

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Vince McMahon following the recent UFC/WWE merger.