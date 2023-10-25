Henry Cejudo advises Alexander Volkanovski to “humble himself” and avoid fighting for the next six months
Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Alexander Volkanovski some advice following his loss at UFC 294.
Last weekend, Alexander Volkanovski fell short in the main event of UFC 294. He went up against Islam Makhachev for the second time, but once again, he was defeated. This time, however, it was via knockout, leaving many to wonder what Volkanovski’s next steps will be.
He’s already said he wants to return in January to defend his UFC featherweight championship against Ilia Topuria. Alas, given the nature of his defeat, many feel as if he should take some time off.
As it turns out, Henry Cejudo also falls into that camp.
Cejudo gives Volkanovski some advice
“If I’m Ilia Topuria on the flip side, you know what I’m thinking? I have to pick a fight with him,” Cejudo continued. “I have to get him to fight me on January 20th because the simple fact that he’s concussed. He’s concussed, it’s not the same Alexander Volkanovski that was out here finishing all these opponents … he’s not the same guy.”
“If I’m Alexander Volkanovski on the flip side, you know what I’m doing? I gotta humble myself,” Cejudo said. “I gotta allow my brain to heal for the next six months. I’ve been concussed. Being concussed or going through a knockout, it takes you a minute for you to really kind of start walking that straight line. So there’s two sides. Volk, take your damn time. I wouldn’t necessarily be in a rush. You’re gonna have to humble yourself. Yeah, I’m saying humble yourself because it shouldn’t be about ego or pride. It should be about winning.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Henry Cejudo UFC