Henry Cejudo advises Alexander Volkanovski to “humble himself” and avoid fighting for the next six months

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Alexander Volkanovski some advice following his loss at UFC 294.

Last weekend, Alexander Volkanovski fell short in the main event of UFC 294. He went up against Islam Makhachev for the second time, but once again, he was defeated. This time, however, it was via knockout, leaving many to wonder what Volkanovski’s next steps will be.

He’s already said he wants to return in January to defend his UFC featherweight championship against Ilia Topuria. Alas, given the nature of his defeat, many feel as if he should take some time off.

As it turns out, Henry Cejudo also falls into that camp.