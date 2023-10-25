Video | Jon Jones suffers torn pectoral in grappling session

The video of Jon Jones’ injury that ruled him out of UFC 295 has been released alongside the announcement made by Dana White.

As many fans now know, Jon Jones is out of the main event of UFC 295. He suffered an injury in training and as a result, his bout against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship has been scrapped. Instead, Sergei Pavlovich will battle Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title.

The aforementioned UFC president Dana White stated the following when making the announcement.

RELATED: JON JONES INJURED, SERGEI PAVLOVICH VS. TOM ASPINALL WILL NOW FIGHT FOR THE INTERIM HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE AT UFC 295

“What’s up everybody, here we are again. Jon Jones was training last night, got injured. He was wrestling and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone, off the bone. Eight months, gonna need surgery, he’s out.”

In addition to the video released by White, the promotion also showed the footage of the moment Jones experienced the injury.