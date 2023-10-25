Video | Jon Jones suffers torn pectoral in grappling session
The video of Jon Jones’ injury that ruled him out of UFC 295 has been released alongside the announcement made by Dana White.
As many fans now know, Jon Jones is out of the main event of UFC 295. He suffered an injury in training and as a result, his bout against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship has been scrapped. Instead, Sergei Pavlovich will battle Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title.
The aforementioned UFC president Dana White stated the following when making the announcement.
“What’s up everybody, here we are again. Jon Jones was training last night, got injured. He was wrestling and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone, off the bone. Eight months, gonna need surgery, he’s out.”
In addition to the video released by White, the promotion also showed the footage of the moment Jones experienced the injury.
A tough break for Jones
As Jones is attempting to secure a takedown, you can see him favor his left arm, which is visibly concerning him. It appears as if his team had the injury checked over before going to the UFC to confirm the news, given the timeline noted by White.
It goes without saying that this is a massive body blow ahead of the promotion’s return to New York City. This was shaping up to be a monstrous card and while that still appears to be the case given the replacement fight, a lot of fans are still hoping we’ll get to see this collision at some point down the road.
What was your immediate reaction to Jon Jones suffering this injury? Are you excited by the replacement fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
