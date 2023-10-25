Jon Jones injured, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall will now fight for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295

By Jeffrey Walter - October 24, 2023

Jon Jones has suffered an injury and will no longer be competing at UFC 295. The new co-main event will be Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones

That news comes courtesy of UFC CEO Dana White, who announced the following information on ‘X‘.

“What’s up everybody, here we are again. You know, Jon Jones was training last night, got injured, he was wrestling and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone off the bone. 8 months, he’s going to need surgery, he’s out. So, the main event (of UFC 295) is now Prochazka vs. Pereira. The co-main event now is Pavlovich vs. Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship.”

Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) was slated to defend his heavyweight title against former division champion Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in the headliner of next month’s pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately for fight fans, that highly anticipated matchup will have to wait. The good news is that Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall have agreed to fight on short notice, with the lure of interim heavyweight gold going to the winner.

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC event in London, where he earned a 73-second stoppage victory over Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native has gone an impressive 7-1 in his 8 career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) will enter UFC 295 sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six victories coming by form of knockout / TKO. The Russian standout is coming off finishes over Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent efforts.

Despite the loss of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, UFC 295 will still showcase two title fights as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are set to collide for the promotion’s vacant light heavyweight title in the new event headliner.

Who do you think will win the newly announced UFC 295 co-main event between Pavlovich and Aspinall?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

