Daniel Cormier issues warning to Brian Ortega heading into Noche UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Brian Ortega heading into Noche UFC this weekend.

On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on a super special event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition, they will also be giving us some incredibly fun fights throughout the card.

One such example of that is Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes. On one hand, you have a veteran contender looking to make another run. On the other, you’ve got a rising prospect who is desperate to prove himself at the elite level.

It’s bound to be a blockbuster of a showdown and in the eyes of Cormier, it’s an especially important fight for Ortega.