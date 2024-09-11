Daniel Cormier issues warning to Brian Ortega heading into Noche UFC
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Brian Ortega heading into Noche UFC this weekend.
On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on a super special event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition, they will also be giving us some incredibly fun fights throughout the card.
One such example of that is Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes. On one hand, you have a veteran contender looking to make another run. On the other, you’ve got a rising prospect who is desperate to prove himself at the elite level.
It’s bound to be a blockbuster of a showdown and in the eyes of Cormier, it’s an especially important fight for Ortega.
Cormier warns Ortega
“I think this fight is going to be very telling as to where Brian Ortega is in his career,” Cormier said. “If you can’t beat these young up-and-comers, it becomes difficult to stay where you’ve lived your entire career. Ortega has lived at the top of the card for as long as we can remember.
“f he loses to a guy like Lopes — a guy who’s on a run, a guy who’s making his way to the top of the division — it becomes a bit of a changing of the guard,” Cormier continued. “But I think that happened in Mexico City. Brian Ortega was supposed to go lose to Yair Rodríguez. He got the job done and he looked very impressive in doing so. So this is a massive opportunity. … Ortega wins this fight, he’s gonna be right on the shortlist of guys that can compete for the belt.”
