UFC 306 Results: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Aori Qileng (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng.

Rosas Jr. (10-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Ricky Turcios this past June at UFC Louisville. ‘El Nino Problema’ has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks, earning stoppage wins over Jay Perrin and Terrence Mitchell during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Aori Qileng (25-12 MMA) was last seen inside of the Octagon at February’s UFC Vegas 86 event, where his bout with Daniel Marcos ended in a no-contest due to an accidental groin strike. Prior to that unfortunate result, the ‘Mongolian Murderer’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Munoz Jr.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Raul Rosas Jr. throws a kick to get things started. Aori Qileng replies with a combination. He looks to come forward, but ‘El Nino Problema’ cirlces back out to distance. Qileng comes forward again with the same combination. Rosas Jr. shoots in for a takedown. He pushes Aori against the cage and gets the fight to the ground. Raul goes to work with some body shots. That allows him to slide into half guard. He transitions to side control and then moves to full mount. Aori Qileng attempts to scramble, but Rosas Jr. ends up taking his back. He locks up a body triangle and begins hunting for the neck. Raul switches to punches and moves back to full mount. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Aori Qileng comes out swinging to start the frame. He swings and misses with a big punch and that allows Raul Rosas Jr. to get inside and shoot for a takedown. This time the ‘Mongolian Murderer’ is able to keep the fight standing. Rosas Jr. with a nice right hand on the break. He shoots in again, but Qileng shakes him off for a second time. ‘El Nino Problema’ seems unfazed and quickly leaps into the pocket with a nice right hand. He follows that up with a 1-2. Aori Qileng counters with a good combination of his own. The fighters are trading punches now. Rosas Jr. looks to shoot, but Aori stuffs the takedown attempt with ease. Another big right hand from Qileng. He likely takes the second round on the judges’ scorecards.

The third and final round begins and Raul Rosas Jr. lands a low kick to start. He shoots in for a single leg takedown and this time he gets it. Aori Qileng is looking to wall walk, but ‘El Nino Promblema’ drags him back down and positions him away from the fence. Rosas Jr. moves to side control. He looks to take full mount, but after a scramble he finds himself back in full guard position. Qileng is working some short elbows from off of his back. Raul is trying his best to get off some ground and pound, but Aori is doing an excellent job of defending. Rosas Jr. attempts to posture up, but Qileng picks one of his ankles to drop him back down. The Mexican standout maintains top position to close out the fight.

Official UFC 306 Results: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Aori Qileng by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

