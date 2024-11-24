Coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: ‘This is going to be a dangerous fight’

Firas Zahabi Doubts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Happens

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Firas Zahabi said that while he once believed Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinalll would happen, he has changed his tune (via Bloody Elbow).

“I don’t think Jon Jones is gonna fight Aspinall,” Zahabi said on his YouTube channel.

“The was a once upon a time where I thought he would and he could win, but I went over Aspinall’s fights and I’m thinking this is the man who can beat Jon Jones.

“At heavyweight, this is going to be a dangerous fight. Jon is not crazy. Jon is going to go down to fight Pereira, but I don’t think the UFC gives him Periera. I don’t think so. He has to fight Aspinall or nothing. I don’t think the UFC wants Jones to beat Alex Pereira, which I think he would, he’d crush Pereira.”

It’s still unknown what Jones will do moving forward. If he insists on not fighting Aspinall, the UFC may strip “Bones” of his heavyweight gold. Jones has also said that he’s at peace with his career and is willing to walk away at any time.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.