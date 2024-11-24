Coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: ‘This is going to be a dangerous fight’

By Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion, while Aspinall holds the interim gold. “Bones” has made it clear that he’d rather fight UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira than Aspinall. UFC CEO Dana White is against the idea of Jones vs. “Poatan.”

Zahabi has weighed in on the situation and he doesn’t believe a heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall will come to fruition.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CRITICIZES “WOEFUL” TOM ASPINALL SPARRING FOOTAGE IN MESSAGE TO JON JONES

Firas Zahabi Doubts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Happens

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Firas Zahabi said that while he once believed Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinalll would happen, he has changed his tune (via Bloody Elbow).

“I don’t think Jon Jones is gonna fight Aspinall,” Zahabi said on his YouTube channel.

“The was a once upon a time where I thought he would and he could win, but I went over Aspinall’s fights and I’m thinking this is the man who can beat Jon Jones.

“At heavyweight, this is going to be a dangerous fight. Jon is not crazy. Jon is going to go down to fight Pereira, but I don’t think the UFC gives him Periera. I don’t think so. He has to fight Aspinall or nothing. I don’t think the UFC wants Jones to beat Alex Pereira, which I think he would, he’d crush Pereira.”

It’s still unknown what Jones will do moving forward. If he insists on not fighting Aspinall, the UFC may strip “Bones” of his heavyweight gold. Jones has also said that he’s at peace with his career and is willing to walk away at any time.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Firas Zahabi Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: 'It’s the entertainment business'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at Nikita Hand following the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Petr Yan
Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the men’s bantamweight main event between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Volkan Oezdemir.

Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.