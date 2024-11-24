Coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: ‘This is going to be a dangerous fight’
MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.
Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion, while Aspinall holds the interim gold. “Bones” has made it clear that he’d rather fight UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira than Aspinall. UFC CEO Dana White is against the idea of Jones vs. “Poatan.”
Zahabi has weighed in on the situation and he doesn’t believe a heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall will come to fruition.
Firas Zahabi Doubts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Happens
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Firas Zahabi said that while he once believed Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinalll would happen, he has changed his tune (via Bloody Elbow).
“I don’t think Jon Jones is gonna fight Aspinall,” Zahabi said on his YouTube channel.
“The was a once upon a time where I thought he would and he could win, but I went over Aspinall’s fights and I’m thinking this is the man who can beat Jon Jones.
“At heavyweight, this is going to be a dangerous fight. Jon is not crazy. Jon is going to go down to fight Pereira, but I don’t think the UFC gives him Periera. I don’t think so. He has to fight Aspinall or nothing. I don’t think the UFC wants Jones to beat Alex Pereira, which I think he would, he’d crush Pereira.”
It’s still unknown what Jones will do moving forward. If he insists on not fighting Aspinall, the UFC may strip “Bones” of his heavyweight gold. Jones has also said that he’s at peace with his career and is willing to walk away at any time.
