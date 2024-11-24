Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: ‘It’s the entertainment business’

Joaquin Buckley believes he can earn a UFC title shot with a dominant showing against Colby Covington. Buckley and Covington are scheduled to headline UFC Tampa on December 14th. It’ll be the final UFC fight of 2024, and Buckley plans on ending the year with a bang. Having a chance to get closer than ever to the top five welterweight rankings, “New Mansa” is hoping to capitalize on his big opportunity. While Buckley wouldn’t take the number one spot with a win over Covington, he believes his exciting fighting style could be enough to secure a welterweight title fight. RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION THINKS COLBY COVINGTON VS. JOAQUIN BUCKLEY COULD END IN SPECTACULAR FASHION: ‘I TRULY BELIEVE THAT’

Joaquin Buckley Hopes for UFC Title Shot with Win Over Colby Covington

James Lynch of Middle Easy got a chance to chat with Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa. The surging 170-pounder feels confident that a strong performance over Colby Covington will help him reach the promised land (via MMAJunkie).

“I really feel like it wouldn’t be no arguments once I go out there and put on a dominant performance on Colby Covington. It’s just, yet again: Why not give me an opportunity to fight for the title?” Buckley said.

“You know it’s going to be fun to watch. Whether I win, lose, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s the entertainment business. So why not give me the chance and opportunity to fight for the belt?”

Buckley also told Lynch that he doesn’t like leaving his fights in the hands of the judges. It’s hard to contest that claim given that Buckley has scored 14 knockouts in his 20 pro MMA wins. He’s also secured five total “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

“New Mansa” will enter his bout with Covington on a five-fight winning streak. His most recent victory was a third-round knockout over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Will Buckley score his sixth win in a row?

