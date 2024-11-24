Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: ‘It’s the entertainment business’

By Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he can earn a UFC title shot with a dominant showing against Colby Covington.

Joaquin Buckley

Buckley and Covington are scheduled to headline UFC Tampa on December 14th. It’ll be the final UFC fight of 2024, and Buckley plans on ending the year with a bang. Having a chance to get closer than ever to the top five welterweight rankings, “New Mansa” is hoping to capitalize on his big opportunity.

While Buckley wouldn’t take the number one spot with a win over Covington, he believes his exciting fighting style could be enough to secure a welterweight title fight.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION THINKS COLBY COVINGTON VS. JOAQUIN BUCKLEY COULD END IN SPECTACULAR FASHION: ‘I TRULY BELIEVE THAT’

Joaquin Buckley Hopes for UFC Title Shot with Win Over Colby Covington

James Lynch of Middle Easy got a chance to chat with Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa. The surging 170-pounder feels confident that a strong performance over Colby Covington will help him reach the promised land (via MMAJunkie).

“I really feel like it wouldn’t be no arguments once I go out there and put on a dominant performance on Colby Covington. It’s just, yet again: Why not give me an opportunity to fight for the title?” Buckley said.

“You know it’s going to be fun to watch. Whether I win, lose, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s the entertainment business. So why not give me the chance and opportunity to fight for the belt?”

Buckley also told Lynch that he doesn’t like leaving his fights in the hands of the judges. It’s hard to contest that claim given that Buckley has scored 14 knockouts in his 20 pro MMA wins. He’s also secured five total “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

“New Mansa” will enter his bout with Covington on a five-fight winning streak. His most recent victory was a third-round knockout over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Will Buckley score his sixth win in a row?

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest UFC Tampa updates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at Nikita Hand following the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC
Petr Yan

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan

UFC Macau Results: Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024
Xiaonan Yan
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Tabitha Ricci (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the strawweight co-main event between Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabitha Ricci.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

UFC Macau Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Volkan Oezdemir (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Macau results, including the light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg and Volkan Oezdemir.

Shi Ming, UFC Macau, Stretcher, KO, Results, UFC
UFC

VIDEO | Feng Xiaocan taken out on a stretcher following brutal KO loss to Shi Ming at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Scary scenes in Macau after Feng Xiaocan was taken out on a stretcher following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Shi Ming.

UFC Macau, Results, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC, Yan Xiaonan, Tabitha Ricci
Petr Yan

UFC Macau: 'Yan vs. Figueiredo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 22, 2024

The Octagon returns to China for today’s UFC Macau event, a thirteen bout fight card headliner by Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.