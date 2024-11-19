Conor McGregor criticizes “woeful” Tom Aspinall sparring footage in message to Jon Jones

Conor McGregor Warms Up to Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall After Sparring Footage

In a recently deleted post on ‘X,’ Conor McGregor revealed he observed footage of Tom Aspinall sparring with Glory Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. It doesn’t sound like the “Notorious” one was impressed, and he feels there are holes for Jon Jones to exploit.

Conor McGregor believes that Tom Aspinall looked “woeful” sparring against Glory Kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven “I’ve warmed to this matchup, I think it should happen.” 🎥 @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/Wapcch2zMq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 19, 2024

“The footage of him looking woeful vs. Rico Verhoeven is good footage to watch for Jon,” McGregor wrote. “I’ve warmed to this matchup, I think it should happen.”

Jones has always taken a methodical approach to his fights, and he’s made it clear that he looks through footage of his opponents. “Bones” even pays attention to the fighter interviews before his bouts.

Whether the “woeful” display put on by Aspinall is a sign of bad things ahead or if it’ll ultimately amount to nothing remains to be seen. Rico Verhoeven is a master at the standup game given that kickboxing is his world. Could Jones take something away from the clip of that sparring session?

It’s all a moot point until Jones vs. Aspinall is booked, but UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he wants the fight to happen.