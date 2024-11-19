Conor McGregor criticizes “woeful” Tom Aspinall sparring footage in message to Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024

Conor McGregor believes there actually is enough tape of Tom Aspinall for Jon Jones to study.

Conor McGregor Tom Aspinall

The talk of the MMA world has been a potential title unification clash between Jones and Aspinall. “Bones” had a successful defense against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday night at UFC 309. Interim titleholder Aspinall was inside Madison Square Garden in New York City to witness the fight.

Following UFC 309, Aspinall told Ariel Helwani that he believes Jones is wary of him because there’s isn’t a lot of tape to study. A certain Irishman disagrees with that notion.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON EXPLAINS HOW TOM ASPINALL CAN GIVE JON JONES ISSUES IN TITLE FIGHT: ‘I FEEL COMFORTABLE SAYING THAT’

Conor McGregor Warms Up to Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall After Sparring Footage

In a recently deleted post on ‘X,’ Conor McGregor revealed he observed footage of Tom Aspinall sparring with Glory Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. It doesn’t sound like the “Notorious” one was impressed, and he feels there are holes for Jon Jones to exploit.

“The footage of him looking woeful vs. Rico Verhoeven is good footage to watch for Jon,” McGregor wrote. “I’ve warmed to this matchup, I think it should happen.”

Jones has always taken a methodical approach to his fights, and he’s made it clear that he looks through footage of his opponents. “Bones” even pays attention to the fighter interviews before his bouts.

Whether the “woeful” display put on by Aspinall is a sign of bad things ahead or if it’ll ultimately amount to nothing remains to be seen. Rico Verhoeven is a master at the standup game given that kickboxing is his world. Could Jones take something away from the clip of that sparring session?

It’s all a moot point until Jones vs. Aspinall is booked, but UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he wants the fight to happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Demetrious Johnson explains how Tom Aspinall can give Jon Jones issues in title fight: 'I feel comfortable saying that'

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals key disadvantage for Jon Jones in potential title unification fight: 'That’s something that keeps him up at night'

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes there’s a clear disadvantage for Jon Jones if the two eventually collide inside the Octagon.

Jon Jones, UFC 309
Jon Jones

What's next for the stars of UFC 309?

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

The UFC was in New York City, New York for a solid UFC 309 card.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal
Daniel Cormier

Bo Nickal voices disappointment at Daniel Cormier's UFC 309 commentary

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has voiced his disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight at UFC 309 last weekend.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling reacts after his fight with Movsar Evloev is bumped to the UFC 310 prelims in favor of Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on his fight against Movsar Evloev being bumped from the main card of UFC 310.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts to “mad little fellow” Michael Chandler’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024
Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic issues heartfelt statement following retirement at UFC 309: "It was a honor to go to war"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic issued a heartfelt retirement statement following UFC 309.

Dominick Cruz, Ali Abdelaziz
UFC

Dominick Cruz unloads on "work mule" Ali Abdelaziz: "That’s what makes you weak"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Dominick Cruz has taken aim at MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till unloads on Bo Nickal after UFC 309: "Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Darren Till took aim at Bo Nickal after his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig.

Jon Jones, Gable Steveson
UFC

Jon Jones praises 'very scary' Gable Steveson for training following UFC 309 win: "He'll become a UFC champion"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Gable Steveson.