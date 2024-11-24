Jorge Masvidal reveals what makes Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA stand out: ‘I’m doing it at the highest level possible’

Jorge Masvidal has explained what makes his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion stand out. While Masvidal has been angling for a UFC return, he’s been having some success with his own organization. The inaugural BMF champion has been able to bring in some notable names for his events. Despite some competition, “Gamebred” believes his promotion is a cut above others. RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL THINKS CONOR MCGREGOR HAS DUCKED HIM FOR YEARS: ‘HE’S NEVER MENTIONED MY NAME BECAUSE HE KNOWS I’LL RIP HIS HEAD OFF’

Jorge Masvidal Touts Success of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Danny Segura of MMAJunkie got a chance to speak to Jorge Masvidal recently. During the interview, “Gamebred” shared why he believes his promotion has an edge over the competition.

“We get more numbers than Bellator and PFL on YouTube,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “We get more views than them compared to their big show. I’m not trying to insult them or anything. I’m the only one that has this product, and I’m doing it at the highest level possible. There are other promotions that do bareknuckle, but their fighters records are not that impressive. They are novices. I’m getting a lot of fighters who are known and fought for the UFC, and other big promotions around the world. I get those people or fighters who are doing well and are on the come up with 5-0, 6-0 records. We get a lot of promising talent.”

Masvidal did admit that he feels the UFC is in a different stratosphere. With that said, he thinks Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is right up there with any other promotion. Masvidal also touted the fast-paced action of the fights in his promotion, as well as the fact that he’s able to sign numerous ex-UFC stars.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s in store for Masvidal’s promotion in 2025.