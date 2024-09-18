Brendan Schaub slams UFC 306 at ‘Rainforest Cafe’ Las Vegas Sphere: “Looks f*cking great, but the product is s*it!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub seemingly isn’t a fan of the Las Vegas Sphere.

Brendan Schaub, Noche UFC

Over the weekend, Dana White and the UFC made their debut at the new arena. While some fans weren’t a fan of the card as a whole, it still had many highlights. In the main event of Noche UFC, Merab Dvalishvili picked up a dominant decision victory over Sean O’Malley. The co-main event saw Alexa Grasso outwrestled by Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy bout.

Overall, fans seemed to enjoy the unique setting of the Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday night. However, not everyone enjoyed Noche UFC. It seems that former heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub is among the critics. Speaking on a recent edition of his podcast, ‘Big Brown’ discussed the event, and the Sphere as a whole.

There, Brendan Schaub largely slammed UFC 306. The former comedian compared the Las Vegas Sphere, to the chain restaurant Rainforest Cafe. According to Schaub, the presentation of both places is solid. However, the actual product is far from stellar. Instead, he would’ve liked to see more attention go to the fighters and overall card, not the venue.

RELATED: JON JONES PRAISES ‘AWESOME CHAMPION’ ALEX PERERIA AFTER MEETING AT NOCHE UFC: “HE WAS SO HUMBLE”

Former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub slams Noche UFC and the Las Vegas Sphere

“The Sphere was the focus, and the belle of the ball.” Brendan Schaub stated on his podcast, recapping Noche UFC. “As a former fighter, for the current fighters, that’s not good. No other sports organization in the f*cking world is going to make the arena the focus. It should be on the talent, so that was already kind of triggering to me. But, I didn’t say much [before the event]. I was just like, ‘We’re going down a weird road’.”

He continued, “What Dana White set out to achieve, they crushed it. From the whole Sphere thing, first time ever pulling this off, they crushed it. The presentation was great, it’s not even all that. That’s not my issue. My issue is the product I paid to watch was not great, because it wasn’t a pay-per-view-worthy card… You know what the Sphere is? It’s Rainforest Cafe. It looks f*cking great, but the actual product is s*it.”

For what it’s worth, Brendan Schaub likely won’t have to deal with the Las Vegas Sphere again. Dana White again stated after Noche UFC that the event at the venue was a one-off.

What do you make of these comments about Noche UFC? Do you agree with Brendan Schaub?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Schaub UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones is lying about UFC 309 fight being his last: "He did not mean it!"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024
Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Conor McGregor asks Turki Alalshikh to book UFC return after Michael Chandler fight falls through: "I'm out of the loop"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor hopes Turki Alalshikh can help book his return.

Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev says champion Dricus du Plessis is a "bad version of me" ahead of middleweight return

Curtis Calhoun - September 18, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev believes Dricus du Plessis’s best fighting days are behind him, despite pulling off arguably the biggest win of his career.

Brian Ortega, UFC 306
UFC

Brian Ortega vows "to make some moves to get better" after UFC 306 loss

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Brian Ortega knows he has to make some moves if he is going to get better.

Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling reveals he's out of UFC 307 bout against Movsar Evloev due to injury

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is out of his UFC 307 fight against Movsar Evloev.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Kamaru Usman encourages newly minuted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024
Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Tom Aspinall will serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes huge change in training camp ahead of UFC 308: "I am going to take a big step forward"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has made one key adjustment to his training camp.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “deep down inside” Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him ahead of UFC 308: “He’s an odd fella for sure”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him heading into their mammoth UFC 308 collision next month.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen claims Deiveson Figueiredo turned down year-end UFC fight: "I thought Figgy was a little bit more about that life than that"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Cory Sandhagen claims that former UFC flyweight champion Deveison Figueiredo turned down a fight against him.