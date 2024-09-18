Brendan Schaub slams UFC 306 at ‘Rainforest Cafe’ Las Vegas Sphere: “Looks f*cking great, but the product is s*it!”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub seemingly isn’t a fan of the Las Vegas Sphere.

Over the weekend, Dana White and the UFC made their debut at the new arena. While some fans weren’t a fan of the card as a whole, it still had many highlights. In the main event of Noche UFC, Merab Dvalishvili picked up a dominant decision victory over Sean O’Malley. The co-main event saw Alexa Grasso outwrestled by Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy bout.

Overall, fans seemed to enjoy the unique setting of the Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday night. However, not everyone enjoyed Noche UFC. It seems that former heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub is among the critics. Speaking on a recent edition of his podcast, ‘Big Brown’ discussed the event, and the Sphere as a whole.

There, Brendan Schaub largely slammed UFC 306. The former comedian compared the Las Vegas Sphere, to the chain restaurant Rainforest Cafe. According to Schaub, the presentation of both places is solid. However, the actual product is far from stellar. Instead, he would’ve liked to see more attention go to the fighters and overall card, not the venue.

RELATED: JON JONES PRAISES ‘AWESOME CHAMPION’ ALEX PERERIA AFTER MEETING AT NOCHE UFC: “HE WAS SO HUMBLE”

Not a fan of UFC Noche. It’s the equivalent of Rain Forest Cafe for sports. pic.twitter.com/xLMLpMQv5T — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) September 16, 2024

Former heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub slams Noche UFC and the Las Vegas Sphere

“The Sphere was the focus, and the belle of the ball.” Brendan Schaub stated on his podcast, recapping Noche UFC. “As a former fighter, for the current fighters, that’s not good. No other sports organization in the f*cking world is going to make the arena the focus. It should be on the talent, so that was already kind of triggering to me. But, I didn’t say much [before the event]. I was just like, ‘We’re going down a weird road’.”

He continued, “What Dana White set out to achieve, they crushed it. From the whole Sphere thing, first time ever pulling this off, they crushed it. The presentation was great, it’s not even all that. That’s not my issue. My issue is the product I paid to watch was not great, because it wasn’t a pay-per-view-worthy card… You know what the Sphere is? It’s Rainforest Cafe. It looks f*cking great, but the actual product is s*it.”

For what it’s worth, Brendan Schaub likely won’t have to deal with the Las Vegas Sphere again. Dana White again stated after Noche UFC that the event at the venue was a one-off.

What do you make of these comments about Noche UFC? Do you agree with Brendan Schaub?