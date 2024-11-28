Joe Rogan shares reaction in aftermath of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: ‘I was hoping for the Cinderella story’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the aftermath of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.
Paul and Tyson collided in a boxing match earlier this month. The clash was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As many expected going into the fight, the 58-year-old “Iron” Mike was simply too old and slow to catch up to Paul. “The Problem Child” ended up scoring the unanimous decision victory.
Now that the dust has settled, Rogan is simply happy that Tyson walked away unscathed.
Joe Rogan Thankful Mike Tyson Avoided Damage in Jake Paul Fight
During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC personality admitted that while he hoped for a different outcome, he’s glad that disaster was avoided (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I’m glad he got to that fight and didn’t get hurt,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I was hoping he would knock Jake Paul out just because that’s the Cinderella story.”
Rogan also gave Paul credit for his ability to draw attention to his fights as well as his skills in the sweet science.
“I don’t have anything against Jake Paul,” Rogan said. “I like Jake Paul. I think what he’s doing is genius. I think what he’s doing is, like – I mean, he’s making insane amounts of money, he’s having a great time, he’s a legit boxer.
“He’s absolutely a legit boxer. If you do (hate), you’re an idiot. But the reality is, Mike is 58 years old, and I was worried. I love that guy, and he was a hero of mine when I was a kid.”
Most fight fans would agree that Tyson should never step back inside the boxing ring again. Whether or not the International Boxing Hall of Famer agrees will ultimately be his decision.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Joe Rogan Mike Tyson