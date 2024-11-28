Joe Rogan shares reaction in aftermath of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: ‘I was hoping for the Cinderella story’

By Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the aftermath of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson Jake Paul

Paul and Tyson collided in a boxing match earlier this month. The clash was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As many expected going into the fight, the 58-year-old “Iron” Mike was simply too old and slow to catch up to Paul. “The Problem Child” ended up scoring the unanimous decision victory.

Now that the dust has settled, Rogan is simply happy that Tyson walked away unscathed.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL AND MVP PROMOTIONS VEHEMENTLY DENY MIKE TYSON FIGHT FIXING ACCUSATIONS

Joe Rogan Thankful Mike Tyson Avoided Damage in Jake Paul Fight

During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC personality admitted that while he hoped for a different outcome, he’s glad that disaster was avoided (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m glad he got to that fight and didn’t get hurt,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I was hoping he would knock Jake Paul out just because that’s the Cinderella story.”

Rogan also gave Paul credit for his ability to draw attention to his fights as well as his skills in the sweet science.

“I don’t have anything against Jake Paul,” Rogan said. “I like Jake Paul. I think what he’s doing is genius. I think what he’s doing is, like – I mean, he’s making insane amounts of money, he’s having a great time, he’s a legit boxer.

“He’s absolutely a legit boxer. If you do (hate), you’re an idiot. But the reality is, Mike is 58 years old, and I was worried. I love that guy, and he was a hero of mine when I was a kid.”

Most fight fans would agree that Tyson should never step back inside the boxing ring again. Whether or not the International Boxing Hall of Famer agrees will ultimately be his decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Joe Rogan Mike Tyson

Related

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields go back-and-forth over future boxing match: "Beat the s*it out of her!"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024
David Benavidez Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez prepared to move on if Canelo Alvarez keeps "ducking" him: 'He can do whatever he wants'

Fernando Quiles - November 27, 2024

David Benavidez insists he won’t lose sleep if he never gets to fight Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul Ryan Garcia
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia explains why he feels obligated to end Jake Paul: “I kind of like gave birth to his boxing career”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has explained why he feels like he should be the one who “ends” Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul

Former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reveals ongoing talks for Jake Paul fight: "This week I have a meeting"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

Former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is down for a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Joe Rogan, Drake, UFC, betting, UFC betting, MMA, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan wants to 'get ahold of Drake and talk to him' about UFC betting

BJ Penn Staff - November 26, 2024

Joe Rogan is hoping to get Drake on the phone — and not to invite the rap superstar onto his popular podcast. Instead, the long-time UFC commentator is hoping to chat with the rapper about his bets on boxing and MMA fights.

Wladimir Klitschko

Wladimir Klitschko accuses Joe Rogan of spreading "Russian propaganda"

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024
Rampage Jackson, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Rampage Jackson challenges Jake Paul to open weight MMA fight after controversial Mike Tyson bout: "Your last straw"

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson wants to fight YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul and MVP Promotions vehemently deny Mike Tyson fight fixing accusations

Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024

Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions has issued a statement denying claims that his boxing match with Mike Tyson earlier this month was rigged.

Conor McGregor
Dana White

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found civically liable of rape in Ireland, and his combat sports rival Jake Paul was one of the first to react to the disturbing news.

Rashad Evans vs. Quinton Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rashad Evans reveals planned boxing match with Rampage Jackson in 2025: 'I’ve jumped into training camp'

Fernando Quiles - November 20, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans has revealed a boxing match with his old rival is being worked on.