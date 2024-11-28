Israel Adesanya looks back on traffic altercation with overzealous fight fan: ‘You’re f*cking stupid’

By Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

Israel Adesanya has reflected on an incident that saw one overzealous fan try to play tough guy.

Israel Adesanya

A September road rage incident was filmed and it showed “The Last Stylebender” in a heated confrontation with an unnamed man in Auckland. At one point, Adesanya even spat in the man’s direction, and it was clear the former UFC middleweight champion was ready to take the traffic altercation to another level.

Thankfully, cooler heads ultimately prevailed, and Adesanya is now looking back on what transpired.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA OPENS UP ON FUTURE UFC RETIREMENT: “I DON’T WANT TO BE FIGHTING AT 40”

Israel Adesanya Looks Back on Road Rage Incident

Appearing on the “FLAGRANT” podcast, Israel Adesanya looked back on a day that could’ve turned south quickly for the person who decided to test him (h/t MMAFighting).

“Vibes was on, just chilling, and then this guy — I think because he saw my car — he doubled back and was like, ‘Izzy, one outs!’” Adesanya said. “In New Zealand that’s like, you and me, one on one, let’s go. I started laughing thinking like, ‘The f*ck?’ … I just kept on walking.

“The bit that pissed him off, he was at the green light, everyone was going around him, honking their horns like, ‘This f*cking guy,’ and I just grabbed my car door and [lifted it]. That pissed him off so he came in front of my car and I said, ‘Bro, I’m not going to whoop your ass for free.’ …

“He pulled up and tried to talk all this trash to me and at one point I even tried to defuse it because I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t know you.’ I said, ‘Bro, I fight for millions. I’m not going to knock your ass out for free.’ And he goes, ‘No, I fight for free. I fight for the streets and my pride.’ I was thinking, ‘You’re f*cking stupid.”

It didn’t help matters that the incident occurred just one month after Adesanya was defeated by Dricus du Plessis in their middleweight title fight. “The Last Stylebender” could’ve let off plenty of steam on the man who challenged him, but he decided to drive off without further incident.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Israel Adesanya

