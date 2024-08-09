Donald Trump feuds with Joe Rogan after UFC commentator shows support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “How loudly he gets booed”

By Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Donald Trump, Joe Rogan

While the UFC commentator is far from a politician, he does discuss them a lot. Joe Rogan is no stranger to interviewing political candidates, having the likes of Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard on various times in the past. Earlier this year, the podcaster had independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his show as well.

The independent candidate is currently polling as the best third-party Presidential candidate since Ross Perot in 1992. Naturally, that made Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive attacks from both major parties and their candidates. However, that hasn’t deterred Joe Rogan from throwing his support behind the 70-year-old over the last few months.

On a recent edition of his Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator again praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While the podcaster stopped short of endorsing him, that has led to an attack from former President Donald Trump. On his Truth Social platform, the Republican politician questioned if Rogan would be booed for seemingly supporting Kennedy Jr. over him.

Donald Trump attacks UFC commentator Joe Rogan over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. support

Not long after Donald Trump’s post, Joe Rogan released a lengthy post on social media. In an X post, the UFC commentator wrote that he wasn’t endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but that he likes his policies. Rogan continued and praised Trump for his response following his assassination attempt last month.

Regardless, Joe Rogan’s comments probably won’t be enough to stop the former President’s comments about him. Still, the two have been cordial previously when Donald Trump has attended UFC events. Rogan has also had a lot of good things to say about the politician in the past.

While some fans joked online that Dana White is probably bothered by the situation, that’s likely not the case. The promoter has made it clear that he’s a close friend of both men, and that won’t change over a small feud.

What do you make of this MMA news? Do you agree with Donald Trump about Joe Rogan being booed at his next UFC appearance? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

