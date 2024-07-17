Joe Rogan reacts to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump: “We’re in a simulation!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has publically weighed in on the recent attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan, Donald Trump

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a recent 2024 campaign rally in Butler, PA. He shot Trump in his right ear before the U.S. Secret Service eliminated the gunman and escorted the former president from the scene.

The attempted assassination remains under investigation and Trump is in Milwaukee, WI. this week for the Republican National Convention. Just hours after the shooting, Trump spoke with UFC CEO Dana White on the phone.

Rogan, the most prolific modern-day podcaster and longtime UFC analyst has spoken out on the near-assassination of Trump.

Joe Rogan reacts to Donald Trump assassination attempt

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan weighed in on the near assassination of Trump.

“Speaking of which, how about that president? How about that Trump fella?” Rogan said. “How crazy is this? If there’s ever been a real indication that we’re in a simulation, this season of USA is the craziest season that’s ever existed. There’s so many twists and turns, so many plots, so many villains, so many incompetent, bumbling fools…it seems like a script. Pumps his fist in the air, and says ‘Fight, fight, fight!’…the Trump story is right out of a movie, and I’m hoping it’s not a Stephen King movie…there’s so much of it that seems fake. The female secret service agent that can’t holster her weapon, moving around all erratically…it looks like an actress. It looks like if you’re going to have a bumbling person in a movie, almost like a comedy of errors about an assassination attempt on the president…

“You want Secret Service, cool, calm, collected. Swift, decisive movements…it almost seems like as this simulation gets further and further along, it gets more and more insane,” Rogan continued. “We [nearly] fell into chaos, and people think the Biden administration had Trump killed. And how the f*** does this 20-year-old kid climb on that roof, 150 yards away, and no one sees him…the whole thing stinks of either incompetence, or a design, or we’re in the Matrix…to watch the most bombastic, manly of presidents, to see him with two female bumbling secret service agents, to see that…the whole thing is bananas.”

Trump is a longtime supporter of the UFC stemming from the promotion’s early struggles for relevance. He most recently attended UFC 302 in Newark and sat cageside with White.

