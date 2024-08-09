Tom Aspinall frustrated with ‘old’ Stipe Miocic getting Jon Jones fight over him: “The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d mate”

By Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is starting to get frustrated with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic

The British fighter is fresh off his return to the cage in Manchester last month. Back for the first time since winning interim gold last November against Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes. Ultimately, it took less than a round for the Brit to score his first title defense by knockout.

Post-fight, Tom Aspinall took to the microphone and called out Jon Jones. However, that callout did very little to sway Dana White from booking Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. Since UFC 304, the promoter has continued to say that the interim champion doesn’t deserve the shot at ‘Bones’ next. Instead, White would rather see Miocic get the title shot.

Speaking in a recent interview with TNT Sports, Tom Aspinall discussed his frustration with the situation. The interim champion was admittedly very annoyed that Stipe Miocic was getting the chance to fight Jon Jones next over him. The 41-year-old hasn’t competed since a second-round knockout to Francis Ngannou well over three years ago.

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall discusses Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall seems particularly frustrated that it’s Stipe Miocic who is getting the fight over him. While he noted that the 41-year-old is a legend, he hasn’t fought in over three years. Aspinall also cracked a joke that the UFC should pull Miocic from the card, similar to how the Democratic party pulled Joe Biden from running for re-election.

“Get Stipe out of there, let’s be honest. The guy is 43 years old.” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview, discussing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. “He’s had a four-year layoff, and his last fight was a knockout loss. Granted, he’s an absolute legend in the sport, he’s the best heavyweight ever statistically. But, the guy needs to be pulled out of the race.”

He joked, “The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d, mate. He’s too old. Nobody is that interested anymore. I respect Stipe a lot, but pull him out and stick me in. It’s right though isn’t it? Get Joe Biden out and stick me in.”

What do you make of these comments from interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall? Do you still want to see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

