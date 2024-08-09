Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

Fight fans are reacting to video of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a submission win over Ciryl Gane last March. That victory was Jon Jones’ first up at heavyweight and saw him earn the title that Francis Ngannou left vacant. While he was expected to face Stipe Miocic in his first title defense last November, the champion was forced out due to injury.

In his absence, Tom Aspinall won interim gold with a victory over Sergei Pavlovich. With Jones still on the sidelines, the interim champion scored his first title defense against Curtis Blaydes last month. Following the victory, Aspinall called for the chance to face ‘Bones’ next. However, Dana White has instead shown interest in re-booking Jones vs. Miocic.

As of now, there are already betting lines out for a hypothetical Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. Surprisingly, the British fighter has opened as a favorite. However, some fans disagree with that. On Twitter, a thread recently went viral, where fans commented on an old clip of ‘Bones’ wrestling with jiu-jitsu champion Gordon Ryan.

mfs don’t realize how elite Jon Jones’s wrestling truly is. He’s doing this with the number 1 grappler of all time pic.twitter.com/Lj61ftWVzX — (@blondedmma) August 8, 2024

And people act like he won’t do this to Aspinall in a fuckin heartbeat — Mike P (@iamMikeP_) August 8, 2024

Wrestling =/= BJJ Gordon Ryan’s wrestling is not top tier. — junglegsus (Mustafa) (@Junglegsus) August 9, 2024

Jones would beat Aspinall easily. Respect the GOAT — Wiz- Bmp_discord (@DeWizard7) August 9, 2024

Jon Jones is the GOAT — RUHPost (@ruhpost) August 9, 2024

Fight fans discuss UFC champion Jon Jones grappling with Tom Aspinall

In the thread, many were impressed with Jon Jones’ performance against Gordon Ryan. While the jiu-jitsu champion isn’t a wrestler by trade, he can still hang with the best of them. Thus, making Jones’s performance against ‘The King’ that more impressive.

Many also stated that it’s likely that Jon Jones will just take down Tom Aspinall when they fight as well. However, the two have to step into the cage first. As soon as this week, ‘Bones’ has shown interest in retiring rather than facing the interim champion.

What do you make of these comments? What did you make of Jon Jones’ video wrestling with Gordon Ryan?