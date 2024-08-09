Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

By Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Fight fans are reacting to video of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a submission win over Ciryl Gane last March. That victory was Jon Jones’ first up at heavyweight and saw him earn the title that Francis Ngannou left vacant. While he was expected to face Stipe Miocic in his first title defense last November, the champion was forced out due to injury.

In his absence, Tom Aspinall won interim gold with a victory over Sergei Pavlovich. With Jones still on the sidelines, the interim champion scored his first title defense against Curtis Blaydes last month. Following the victory, Aspinall called for the chance to face ‘Bones’ next. However, Dana White has instead shown interest in re-booking Jones vs. Miocic.

As of now, there are already betting lines out for a hypothetical Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. Surprisingly, the British fighter has opened as a favorite. However, some fans disagree with that. On Twitter, a thread recently went viral, where fans commented on an old clip of ‘Bones’ wrestling with jiu-jitsu champion Gordon Ryan.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL FRUSTRATED WITH ‘OLD’ STIPE MIOCIC GETTING JON JONES FIGHT OVER HIM: “THE GUY NEEDS TO BE JOE BIDEN’D MATE”

Fight fans discuss UFC champion Jon Jones grappling with Tom Aspinall

In the thread, many were impressed with Jon Jones’ performance against Gordon Ryan. While the jiu-jitsu champion isn’t a wrestler by trade, he can still hang with the best of them. Thus, making Jones’s performance against ‘The King’ that more impressive.

Many also stated that it’s likely that Jon Jones will just take down Tom Aspinall when they fight as well. However, the two have to step into the cage first. As soon as this week, ‘Bones’ has shown interest in retiring rather than facing the interim champion.

What do you make of these comments? What did you make of Jon Jones’ video wrestling with Gordon Ryan?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gordon Ryan Jon Jones UFC

Related

Donald Trump, Joe Rogan

Donald Trump feuds with Joe Rogan after UFC commentator shows support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "How loudly he gets booed"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024
Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall frustrated with 'old' Stipe Miocic getting Jon Jones fight over him: "The guy needs to be Joe Biden'd mate"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is starting to get frustrated with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Deiveson Figueiredo not sold on Sean O’Malley’s punching power: “It would be really hard for him to knock me out”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is saying he’s not sold on the punching power of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF
Max Holloway

Former MMA champion says Max Holloway is stylistically “a bad matchup” for Ilia Topuria: “That’s going to be his downfall”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson says Max Holloway is stylistically ‘a bad matchup’ for Ilia Topuria.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones once again hints at 2024 retirement announcement: “Will never have to work again”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is once again hinting at a 2024 retirement announcement.

UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Weigh-in Results - 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier doesn’t see “deep-rooted” rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ending anytime soon: “It’s very deep”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will die down anytime soon.

Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya slams “arrogant piece of sh*t” Canelo Alvarez for going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Canelo Alvarez for fighting on the same night as the UFC’s debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis says Sean Strickland is going to wait “quite a while” for UFC title fight: “The winner of Khamzat and Whittaker is gonna get the title shot”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has said that Sean Strickland will need to wait before receiving another shot at the UFC middleweight title.

Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

The UFC returns this weekend with a fascinating card, headlined by Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2.