Pro fighters react following assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump

By Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Several pro fighters have shared reactions following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, Assassination

Trump was in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for a Presidential rally and during his speech gunshots were fired.

Footage showed the former President grimace and raise a hand to his ear, before ducking and being swarmed by secret services agents.

In a statement, Trump’s campaign said he was “fine” and was being “checked out” at a local medical facility.

“President Donald Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Footage of the apparent assassination attempt quickly went viral and several pro fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions:

“They’re gonna use this picture for the next 20 years, I know I would.” – Terrance McKinney

“A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States 🙏❤️”Conor McGregor

“Man it’s 2024 they try to kill trump wtf!!” – Demetrious Johnson

“Every single, pundit, politician, world leader, celebrity, and every other American in this country needs to denounce any form of political violence.” – Tim Kennedy

If Donald Trump doesn’t come out to this at the RNC I’ll be disappointed.” – Ben Askren

 

“Will Biden denounce violence against his political opponent? Grab your popcorn 🍿 ladies and gentlemen for the media circus coming” – Josh Thomson

“Seems like a shooter is just as bad as Biden.” – Chito Vera

“Donald Trump just won the election. Game over. I’m not a fan but I’ll put serious fucking respect on his name after standing up pumping his fists and screaming to fight.” – Matt Brown

“Trump got up like a gangster and gave the crowd a fist bump! 👊 🔥” – Cody Durden

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot. I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy. This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!” – Dana White

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovington)

“President Trump is the toughest man on the face of this earth. God bless him and his family right now 🙏🇺🇸” – Colby Covington

What was your reaction to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Donald Trump UFC

Related

UFC Denver, Namajunas, Cortez, Results, UFC

UFC Denver: 'Namajunas vs. Cortez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira refuses to pick against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has refused to pick against Israel Adesanya in his upcoming fight at UFC 305.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should move on from Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should consider moving on from the Conor McGregor fight.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green's name change is a sign that "CTE is real"

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has hit out at UFC 304 opponent Bobby Green for reportedly changing his name.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals he'll only move to heavyweight for Jon Jones superfight

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has said he’s more interested in a heavyweight showdown with Jon Jones as opposed to Tom Aspinall.

Josh Fremd

Josh Fremd claims Andre Petroski needs to finish him in the first-round or "he's f****d" at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2024
Tracy Cortez
UFC

WATCH | Video released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair to make weight for UFC Denver main event

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2024

A video was released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair ahead of her UFC Denver main event.

Michael Bisping
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping disagrees with Sean Strickland's approach for another UFC title shot: "Waiting on the sidelines generally doesn't always work out"

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping doesn’t agree with Sean Strickland’s plan to wait for another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley wins 2024 ESPY Award over fellow UFC champions Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, & Zhang Weili

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

Sean O’Malley has scooped up the 2024 ESPY award for Best UFC Fighter.

Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 reportedly being worked on for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

A heavyweight rematch between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is reportedly in the works for UFC 308.