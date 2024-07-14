Pro fighters react following assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump

Several pro fighters have shared reactions following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

Trump was in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for a Presidential rally and during his speech gunshots were fired.

Footage showed the former President grimace and raise a hand to his ear, before ducking and being swarmed by secret services agents.

In a statement, Trump’s campaign said he was “fine” and was being “checked out” at a local medical facility.

“President Donald Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Footage of the apparent assassination attempt quickly went viral and several pro fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions:

“They’re gonna use this picture for the next 20 years, I know I would.” – Terrance McKinney

“A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States 🙏❤️” – Conor McGregor

“Man it’s 2024 they try to kill trump wtf!!” – Demetrious Johnson

“Every single, pundit, politician, world leader, celebrity, and every other American in this country needs to denounce any form of political violence.” – Tim Kennedy

“If Donald Trump doesn’t come out to this at the RNC I’ll be disappointed.” – Ben Askren

“Will Biden denounce violence against his political opponent? Grab your popcorn 🍿 ladies and gentlemen for the media circus coming” – Josh Thomson

“Seems like a shooter is just as bad as Biden.” – Chito Vera

“Donald Trump just won the election. Game over. I’m not a fan but I’ll put serious fucking respect on his name after standing up pumping his fists and screaming to fight.” – Matt Brown

“Trump got up like a gangster and gave the crowd a fist bump! 👊 🔥” – Cody Durden

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot. I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy. This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!” – Dana White

“President Trump is the toughest man on the face of this earth. God bless him and his family right now 🙏🇺🇸” – Colby Covington

