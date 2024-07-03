Joanna Jedrzejczyk willing to end UFC retirement for women’s ‘BMF’ title fight: “I have the itch”

By Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is willing to return for the right fight.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The 36-year-old was just in Las Vegas to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Over two years after Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired following a loss to Zhang Weili, she received the highest honor a fighter can. During UFC 303 fight week, the former strawweight champion also discussed her career at media row.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cageside Press, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was asked about potentially fighting again. There, the former UFC champion admitted that she wasn’t exactly super excited about facing any single fighter. However, she added that she would be willing to return for the right fight.

However, that right fight must involve a women’s ‘BMF’ championship. The subject has been discussed in the last few months, especially by names such as Jessica Andrade. The Brazilian famously called for the creation of the title during UFC 300 fight week, and it seems that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is in agreement.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

(via Jeff Battari/Zuffa LLC)

Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk willing to end retirement for ‘BMF’ title fight

While Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t sure who she would fight for the hypothetical title, she’s still down for the opportunity. The 36-year-old also admitted that she hasn’t fully lost the itch to stop fighting. With that in mind, it’s possible that fans could see Jedrzejczyk compete in the octagon again.

“I would love to [fight] but I don’t have a name in my head.” Joanna Jedrzejczyk stated to Cageside Press in a recent interview. “I don’t know, whoever. I’m not afraid to fight anybody, that’s the thing. Of course [a ‘BMF’ fight would excite me], when they brought up my name [as a BMF] I texted Hunter [Campbell] right away. I was like, so ‘Hunter what do you think about me fighting for the female BMF belt’ and he was like ‘Nah’.”

He continued, “…If they create the BMF for women, I want to be the first one. I would come out of my retirement to fight for the BMF belt. Let’s go… At events like this, or when I hang out with my friends at UFC events, I have the itch.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

