Jake Paul’s manager blasts critics of Mike Tyson fight: “Age is the equalizing factor”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian has a message for those who feel the scheduled boxing fight with Mike Tyson shouldn’t take place.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Paul and Tyson were originally supposed to clash in a professional boxing match on July 20 in Dallas, before Tyson was forced to postpone his return due to a recent medical scare. The fight is rescheduled for November 15th and Paul will now face Mike Perry on July 20th.

Despite the fight’s rescheduling, many fans and pundits are questioning why Paul would fight the 58-year-old Tyson in the ring. In light of Tyson’s health issues, some have called for the fight’s cancelation.

Bidarian thinks the age difference between Paul and Tyson makes the fight enticing.

Nakisa Bidarian: Age is why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson makes sense

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Bidarian was pressed about the ethics behind the Paul vs. Tyson fight.

“Anyone can get an ulcer, or an injury,” Bidarian said of Paul vs. Tyson. “Mike Tyson and Jake Paul make sense because of the age, from my perspective. If Mike was in his early 30s, given Jake’s experience, there’s no sense to that fight. Age is the equalizing factor. When you look at Mike Tyson at age 27, he was 40-1. Jake Paul is 27, he’s 9-1. Jake Paul’s been a professional for four years, at that point, Mike Tyson was a professional for 14 years…

“What makes it exciting and real is there’s a chance that either guy can lose. If you ask the vast majority of the public, everyone thinks that Mike Tyson is gonna knock out Jake Paul. I think as long as he has a clean bill of health, which he did, and he 100 percent will if we move forward with November 15th, then of course that fight should happen.”

Tyson hasn’t competed since a draw against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020. He’s widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

Paul has won three straight since his first career boxing loss to Tommy Fury last year. He most recently defeated Ryan Bourland in March.

Despite the questionable nature of the Paul vs. Tyson matchup, it sounds like the fight will carry on, barring another speed bump along the way.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

