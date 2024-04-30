Tatiana Suarez eager for future title shot with Zhang Weili: “I think I could impose my will against her”

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024

UFC prospect Tatiana Suarez has her eyes firmly set on a future strawweight title showdown against Zhang Weili.

Tatiana Suarez, Zhang Weili

For so long now, Tatiana Suarez has been seen as a top contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She’s unbeaten, she’s dominant, and she has a relentless style. Alas, as a result of her many years away from mixed martial arts, she has yet to earn an opportunity at the crown.

Zhang Weili, meanwhile, has been a champion for a while now. She runs the strawweight division, with her most recent win coming over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300.

RELATED: Tatiana Suarez warns Zhang Weili against potential strategy for next title defense: “That’s a bad idea!”

Ahead of a possible future meeting with Weili, Suarez has made it known that she fancies her chances.

Suarez’s Zhang plan

“I’m really excited to fight Weili when given the opportunity because she’s had a couple of dominant performances, and I really want to test myself,” Suarez told MMA Junkie Radio.

“I think prior to that matchup, I kind of know how I would do,” Suarez said. “It showed just a little bit more of her game and things like that. I thought she did well. She was able to capitalize like I knew she would. I knew she would win in the grappling department just because Yan is just not good at all on the ground. I have nothing against her but she’s – I mean she’s a phenomenal striker, but she’s not good on the ground at all.

“So I knew that Weili would be able to outgrapple her, and Yan not being a wrestler, actually got a couple of takedowns if I can remember. …S he didn’t mean to. I think they just engaged and she threw her to the ground or something. Just seeing that just shows me that I think I could impose my will against her, and my grappling is very, very good. I think I’d do well just like I’ve always known.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you like Tatiana Suarez’s chances in this matchup? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tatiana Suarez UFC Weili Zhang

Related

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev says he will expose Dustin Poirier’s “one problem” at UFC 302: “I have the key for the easy fight”

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier shares what Justin Gaethje can learn from Dustin Poirier when plotting his post-UFC 300 comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

Daniel Cormier feels Dustin Poirier’s recent knockout in his UFC comeback shows that Justin Gaethje isn’t out of the lightweight title mix.

Alex Perez and Matheus Nicolau
Matheus Nicolau

What's next for Alex Perez and Matheus Nicolau after UFC Vegas 91?

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 91, top-10 flyweights threw down as Alex Perez took on Matheus Nicolau.

Jimmy Smith, Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Former UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith shreds Ronda Rousey after MMA media comments: 'Everybody behind the scenes couldn't stand her a**'

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

Former UFC television analyst Jimmy Smith didn’t hold back in critiquing Ronda Rousey’s recent remarks about her relationship with the media.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green reveals main reasons for Paddy Pimblett callout at UFC 300: 'I'm jealous, in a way!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green wants to be the first fighter in the promotion to steal Paddy Pimblett’s shine.

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal reveals massive seven-figure payday for short notice Kamaru Usman fight: "I was very much satisfied"

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024
Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Colby Covington downplays Ian Garry fight taking place at UFC 303: "He's not serious"

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doesn’t really want to fight Ian Garry next.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals the two names he's targeting for his 2024 comeback: "I know I can do well"

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wants to avenge a few losses.

Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Daniel Cormier explains how Max Holloway's 'pride and honor' will decide his next UFC fight after winning the BMF belt

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there’s momentous reasoning behind Max Holloway’s intended featherweight return after UFC 300.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo's coach expects Brazilian legend to secure a "brutal" KO over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

Emerson Falcao the Muay Thai coach of Jose Aldo is expecting the former UFC featherweight champion to get a big KO win at UFC 301.