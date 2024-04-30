Tatiana Suarez eager for future title shot with Zhang Weili: “I think I could impose my will against her”

Suarez’s Zhang plan

“I’m really excited to fight Weili when given the opportunity because she’s had a couple of dominant performances, and I really want to test myself,” Suarez told MMA Junkie Radio.

“I think prior to that matchup, I kind of know how I would do,” Suarez said. “It showed just a little bit more of her game and things like that. I thought she did well. She was able to capitalize like I knew she would. I knew she would win in the grappling department just because Yan is just not good at all on the ground. I have nothing against her but she’s – I mean she’s a phenomenal striker, but she’s not good on the ground at all.

“So I knew that Weili would be able to outgrapple her, and Yan not being a wrestler, actually got a couple of takedowns if I can remember. …S he didn’t mean to. I think they just engaged and she threw her to the ground or something. Just seeing that just shows me that I think I could impose my will against her, and my grappling is very, very good. I think I’d do well just like I’ve always known.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you like Tatiana Suarez’s chances in this matchup? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!