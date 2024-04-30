Tatiana Suarez eager for future title shot with Zhang Weili: “I think I could impose my will against her”
UFC prospect Tatiana Suarez has her eyes firmly set on a future strawweight title showdown against Zhang Weili.
For so long now, Tatiana Suarez has been seen as a top contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She’s unbeaten, she’s dominant, and she has a relentless style. Alas, as a result of her many years away from mixed martial arts, she has yet to earn an opportunity at the crown.
Zhang Weili, meanwhile, has been a champion for a while now. She runs the strawweight division, with her most recent win coming over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300.
Ahead of a possible future meeting with Weili, Suarez has made it known that she fancies her chances.
Suarez’s Zhang plan
“I’m really excited to fight Weili when given the opportunity because she’s had a couple of dominant performances, and I really want to test myself,” Suarez told MMA Junkie Radio.
“I think prior to that matchup, I kind of know how I would do,” Suarez said. “It showed just a little bit more of her game and things like that. I thought she did well. She was able to capitalize like I knew she would. I knew she would win in the grappling department just because Yan is just not good at all on the ground. I have nothing against her but she’s – I mean she’s a phenomenal striker, but she’s not good on the ground at all.
“So I knew that Weili would be able to outgrapple her, and Yan not being a wrestler, actually got a couple of takedowns if I can remember. …S he didn’t mean to. I think they just engaged and she threw her to the ground or something. Just seeing that just shows me that I think I could impose my will against her, and my grappling is very, very good. I think I’d do well just like I’ve always known.”
