Chael Sonnen says Jiří Procházka is “being a baby” after UFC 303 knockout loss

Chael Sonnen thinks Jiří Procházka’s post-UFC 303 comments about evolution will do more harm than good when it comes to his career.

Procházka lost to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira by second-round knockout at UFC 303 on Saturday. The loss came just seven months after Pereira defeated him for the then-vacant light heavyweight title by controversial stoppage.

After the loss, Procházka promised to get back to the drawing board and focus on evolving his skills. He said that if he doesn’t evolve, he shouldn’t be competing.

Sonnen thinks that Procházka’s outcome-based focus isn’t the mindset of a championship-caliber fighter.