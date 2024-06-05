Jamahal Hill takes issue with Alex Pereira’s celebration following their UFC 300 fight: “He did some weak s*it”

By Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2024

Jamahal Hill still has his eyes on Alex Pereira months removed from their UFC 300 bout.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

‘Sweet Dreams’ ended a long hiatus earlier this year in the main event of UFC 300 in April. The fight was Jamahal Hill’s first since claiming a decision victory over Glover Teixeira in January 2023. That bout saw him become the light-heavyweight champion. However, he was forced to vacate the gold due to injury later that summer.

In his absence, Alex Pereira won the light-heavyweight championship in a vacant title bout against Jiri Prochazka. ‘Poatan’ is a longtime friend of Teixeira, and wanted to get revenge against Jamahal Hill. In the main event of the historic card, the Brazilian scored a first-round knockout victory to defend the gold.

For those who remember that fight in April, Alex Pereira taunted Jamahal Hill immediately following the victory. ‘Poatan’ stated that his opponent had talked some trash in the build-up and that he decided to celebrate above ‘Sweet Dreams’ as a result. While it’s been months since their fight, Hill isn’t entirely over that celebration.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamahal Hill (@sweet_dreams_jhill)

Jamahal Hill takes aim at light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira over UFC 300 celebration

“Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOGG WALKED your guy in one of the most one sided ass whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!” Jamahal Hill wrote on Instagram, in a post directed at Alex Pereira. “I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!! But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career y’all think this is was funny or cool!!”

He continued, “@alexpoatanpereira you really setup a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak shit but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami!!!”

Jamahal Hill is currently scheduled to return to the cage at UFC 303 later this month against Carlos Ulberg. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is eyeing a return to the octagon in August, but that hasn’t been made official. In recent weeks, the Brazilian has shown interest in a rematch with Jiri Prochazka.

What do you make of these comments from former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill? Do you want to see him face Alex Pereira in a rematch?

