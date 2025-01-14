Jiri Prochazka predicts getting a third crack at Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka believes he will eventually get a third opportunity to fight UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka

Over the years, Jiri Prochazka has made a career out of proving people wrong. While he’s always been exceptionally talented, he has an unorthodox style that isn’t to everyone’s taste. Since arriving in the UFC, it’s been more of the same, with Jiri becoming UFC light heavyweight champion pretty quickly.

RELATED: Jiri Prochazka campaigns for third fight against Alex Pereira despite being 0-2: “Fight for my life”

However, against Alex Pereira, things haven’t quite gone his way. Prochazka is 0-2 against ‘Poatan’ and on both occasions, he was knocked out. This weekend, he’ll attempt to get back on the winning track against Jamahal Hill.

In a recent interview, Prochazka spoke candidly about his goals at this point in his career.

Prochazka wants Pereira trilogy

“I said that many times, and I mean that very seriously,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie. “Everything that I say, I mean very seriously. I believe that I’ve made improvements to my style, to my life, in everything so I can face Alex Pereira a third time. I really believe that.

“I believe that I can be the champion, and I’m going for that – to be the champion again. No more words.”

“I just want to be myself – that’s all,” Prochazka said. “That’s what I want to show the world: The best version of myself, the best version of my kind, of how I see the martial arts, of my kind of style of fighting. This is what I want to share.

“This is what I want to show to the world – that I’m the best. I’ve made the improvements that I can be at the top, champion again. This is it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will it happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

