Jiri Prochazka predicts getting a third crack at Alex Pereira

Prochazka wants Pereira trilogy

“I said that many times, and I mean that very seriously,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie. “Everything that I say, I mean very seriously. I believe that I’ve made improvements to my style, to my life, in everything so I can face Alex Pereira a third time. I really believe that.

“I believe that I can be the champion, and I’m going for that – to be the champion again. No more words.”

“I just want to be myself – that’s all,” Prochazka said. “That’s what I want to show the world: The best version of myself, the best version of my kind, of how I see the martial arts, of my kind of style of fighting. This is what I want to share.

“This is what I want to show to the world – that I’m the best. I’ve made the improvements that I can be at the top, champion again. This is it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

