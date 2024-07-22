Leon Edwards claims Belal Muhammad wanted “a way out” by not continuing after eye poke in first fight

By Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024

Leon Edwards says Belal Muhammad didn’t want to fight him anymore after the first round of their fight back in 2021.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

Muhammad stepped up on short notice to headline a Fight Night card at the Apex against Edwards in a pivotal fight at welterweight. In the first round, Edwards had a lot of success as he landed a head kick that rocked Muhammad. Then, just seconds into the second round, Edwards’ eye poked Muhammad and the fight was stopped as ‘Remember The Name’ couldn’t continue.

Now, ahead of their rematch as Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 304, the Brit says Muhammad wanted a way out of their first fight and took it with the eye poke as he knew he was going to lose.

“I was having my way, I feel like I was just getting into the fight, I hurt him in round one, I had him wobbled. I went for a cross-head kick and my finger kind of touched just under his eye. The way he was crying, I thought it actually went into his eyeball but it didn’t, it went under his lid. Skill-for-skill, I was the better man, I think it showed in the fight. I was piecing him from Round 1 to the incident happened. I definitely feel like he was looking for a way out,” Edwards said on UFC Countdown.

It is an interesting take from Leon Edwards who gets a chance to prove he is the better fighter on Saturday in the main event of UFC 304. Edwards enters UFC 304 as the betting favorite, as the oddsmakers expect Belal Muhammad to fall short in his first crack at the welterweight title.

Leon Edwards is coming off a lackluster decision win over Colby Covington in December to defend his welterweight title for the second time. He had edged out a decision over Kamaru Usman to defend his belt for the first time after he scored a fifth-round KO win over Usman to win the title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland responds to Khamzat Chimaev's "Unfinished business" declaration

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024
Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards claims the UFC told him that Belal Muhammad was “not a big enough name” to headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Leon Edwards is claiming that the UFC told him Belal Muhammad was ‘not a big enough name’ for UFC 300.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad responds after ‘finally’ being called out by Colby Covington: “He’s a joke now”

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has responded to a recent challenge from Colby Covington.

Irina Alekseeva
USADA

USADA allegedly dropped the ball and allowed ‘Russian Ronda’ to fight in the UFC despite a failed drug test

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

USADA reportedly allowed Irina Alekseeva, known as ‘Russian Ronda’, to compete in the UFC despite a failed drug test.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

Shavkat Rakhmonov scoffs at latest challenge from Ian Machado Garry: “It won’t even be close”

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024
Jake Paul
Boxing News

Jake Paul reveals why he called out UFC champion Alex Pereira: "I want to decapitate him"

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul has explained why he decided to call out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after defeating Mike Perry.

Conor McGregor
Terrance McKinney

Conor McGregor slams "no nothing bum" UFC fighter Terrance McKinney over Mike Perry "firing"

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Conor McGregor made some waves last night following Jake Paul’s TKO win over Mike Perry, and one UFC fighter found himself in the crossfire.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wasted little time getting in contact with Jake Paul following a callout.

Cody Garbrandt new tattoo
UFC

Fight fans react to former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Fight fans have given their thoughts on former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo.