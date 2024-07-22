Doo Ho Choi opens up on emotional UFC Vegas 94 knockout victory: “All the people that said I’m done”

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi is finally back.

‘The Korean Superboy’ seemed well on his way to a UFC title shot when he debuted in November 2014. Doo Ho Choi then rattled off three straight knockout victories, busting into the rankings with a stoppage win over Thiago Tavares in 2016. That December, he was handed a unanimous decision loss by Cub Swanson in an instant classic.

Heading into UFC Vegas 94, that was the last meaningful highlight of Doo Ho Choi in the octagon. In the eight years since that epic war with ‘Killer Cub’, the Korean had competed just three times, losing twice. Last February, the featherweight fought to a draw against Kyle Nelson, in his latest appearance inside the cage.

However, ‘The Korean Superboy’ returned in style on Saturday night. On the UFC Vegas 94 main card, Doo Ho Choi handed Bill Algeo a second-round knockout loss. In his post-fight interview, the 33-year-old admitted that he was quite emotional. He also thanked his mentor, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung for helping him through the last few years.

Doo Ho Choi opens up on emotions following UFC Vegas 94 knockout win over Bill Algeo

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 94 post-fight press conference, Doo Ho Choi elaborated on his post-fight comments. There, the featherweight contender admitted that he noticed all the naysayers and critics who thought he was done. With all the criticism, Choi himself began to doubt himself. However, with his upset win, he proved he can still compete at a high level.

“I got emotional because this win was a long time coming.” Doo Ho Choi stated at the UFC Vegas 94 post-fight presser, through a translator. “It’s been a while since I won, and the last time it didn’t go well. I heard all the haters, all the people [who] said I’m done and I can’t do it anymore. It started to affect me, I started to doubt myself a little bit.”

He continued, “I was just thinking ‘Is this really it? Am I really done?’, [but] I kept faith in myself and I had to prove it to myself. I proved it to myself tonight, so that’s why I’m so emotional.”

