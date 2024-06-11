REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry set for July 20 boxing match

By Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

Jake Paul will face another former UFC standout, Mike Perry, for his professional boxing return on July 20.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

Happy Punch was the first to report the news of the Paul vs. Perry fight. A formal announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday by Paul and Most Valuable Promotions.

Perry recently turned down an offer to fight on the Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard on the same date against an undisclosed opponent. Now, he gets the chance to clash with Paul in one of the biggest boxing fights of the summer.

Paul and Tyson were supposed to square off on July 20 in Dallas, TX before Tyson withdrew due to a medical scare. The Paul vs. Tyson fight was recently booked for a new date, and the two sides will clash on Nov. 15.

It’s uncertain what the contracted weight and number of rounds will be for the reported Paul vs. Perry fight. This will be Perry’s second professional boxing fight after a knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

Mike Perry fills for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Paul will return to the boxing ring after 2023 wins over Nate Diaz and Andre August. He most recently finished Ryan Bourland in under a round back in March, his third consecutive victory.

Paul has bounced back nicely since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023. After the split decision defeat, he defeated Diaz by decision before the back-to-back knockout wins.

Perry will trade bare-knuckle for gloved boxing against Paul. Since parting ways with the UFC and focusing on bare-knuckle fighting, Perry has blossomed into a star, with Bare Knuckle FC wins over Luke Rockhold and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Perry most recently defeated former UFC standout Thiago Alves in the BKFC ring. After the upcoming fight against Paul, he’s still expected to return to the BKFC ring to face a to-be-announced opponent.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

Related

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

REPORT | Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund is in talks to create a massive boxing league worth billions

Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent arrest for vandalism

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has weighed in on boxing star Ryan Garcia’s latest hiccup outside of the ring.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia speaks after arrest for felony vandalism: "They are trying to give me medicine"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken to social media following his recent arrest.

Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Savannah Marshall calls for MMA rematch with Claressa Shields after PFL debut: "I'm quite confident I'd do her in the cage"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Women’s boxing star Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields inside the PFL cage.

Dominick Reyes, Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali

Dominick Reyes shares how Muhammad Ali inspired his first win in five years at UFC Louisville

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes seized the opportunity to snap his previous losing skid in Muhammad Ali’s home city.

Ryan Garcia

Beverly Hills police issue statement following Ryan Garcia’s arrest for felony vandalism

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024
Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Quinton Jackson makes prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: "Within two rounds ... he's going to f***ing knock him out"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is backing Mike Tyson to defeat Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets a new date

Susan Cox - June 7, 2024

A new date has been confirmed for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing bout.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz trolls Jorge Masvidal for dissing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: “Respect the art”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has trolled Jorge Masvidal for dissing Brazilian jiu-jitsu in their recent press conference.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Oscar De La Hoya defends Deontay Wilder against critics calling for his retirement: “Never tell a fighter when to retire”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

Oscar De Le Hoya has defended Deontay Wilder as fans and pundits continue to call for his retirement from boxing.