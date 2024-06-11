REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry set for July 20 boxing match
Jake Paul will face another former UFC standout, Mike Perry, for his professional boxing return on July 20.
Happy Punch was the first to report the news of the Paul vs. Perry fight. A formal announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday by Paul and Most Valuable Promotions.
Perry recently turned down an offer to fight on the Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard on the same date against an undisclosed opponent. Now, he gets the chance to clash with Paul in one of the biggest boxing fights of the summer.
Paul and Tyson were supposed to square off on July 20 in Dallas, TX before Tyson withdrew due to a medical scare. The Paul vs. Tyson fight was recently booked for a new date, and the two sides will clash on Nov. 15.
It’s uncertain what the contracted weight and number of rounds will be for the reported Paul vs. Perry fight. This will be Perry’s second professional boxing fight after a knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.
Mike Perry fills for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
🚨 BREAKING: Jake Paul vs Mike Perry set for July 20th, per sources close to Paul’s camp pic.twitter.com/vMMWztZzIh
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 11, 2024
Paul will return to the boxing ring after 2023 wins over Nate Diaz and Andre August. He most recently finished Ryan Bourland in under a round back in March, his third consecutive victory.
Paul has bounced back nicely since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023. After the split decision defeat, he defeated Diaz by decision before the back-to-back knockout wins.
Perry will trade bare-knuckle for gloved boxing against Paul. Since parting ways with the UFC and focusing on bare-knuckle fighting, Perry has blossomed into a star, with Bare Knuckle FC wins over Luke Rockhold and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
Perry most recently defeated former UFC standout Thiago Alves in the BKFC ring. After the upcoming fight against Paul, he’s still expected to return to the BKFC ring to face a to-be-announced opponent.
