Mike Perry turned down an offer to fight on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard: “Another option to have more money”

BKFC’s Mike Perry was offered the chance to face a former champion on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

‘Platinum’ is fresh off his return to the bare-knuckle boxing ring against Thiago Alves earlier this month. In the main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania IV, Mike Perry scored a first-round knockout victory over the Brazilian. Just weeks removed from that victory, the former UFC welterweight is in talks for his next fight.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Mike Perry discussed his future. There, the BKFC star revealed that he was in discussions to fight on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard. ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ are set to collide in a professional boxing match on July 20th in Dallas.

However, Mike Perry won’t be fighting in the event this summer. During the interview, the BFKC contender revealed that there’s another option that is more profitable than fighting on the undercard of Paul vs. Tyson. However, Perry declined to name what that other option actually is.

Mike Perry reveals offer to fight on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

However, Mike Perry revealed his opponent for the undercard of Paul vs. Tyson would’ve been Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The former WBC middleweight champion and son of Julio Cesar Chavez has struggled in the last few years. Since losing to Canelo Alvarez, Chavez Jr. has badly struggled with substance abuse. As a result, he’s suffered many losses, including to Anderson Silva in 2021.

“I was like oh, I’m interested in being on the Mike Tyson Netflix card.” Mike Perry stated on The MMA Hour earlier today, revealing the boxing offer. “To get that exposure against this, certified, professional boxer. But the money, and there was another option that would be [big] and I could only choose one of them. It was like, there was another option to have more money, and possibly opens more doors, and there’s some incentives involved.”

He continued, “I was like, this would be more interesting [than being on the undercard]. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. [was the opponent]. That would’ve been cool, but [it’s not happening].”

What do you make of these comments from the BKFC ‘King Of Violence’ champion? Do you want to see Mike Perry on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?