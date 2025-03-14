Paul Hughes responds to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of the PFL: “It’s become a trend to hate on them”

PFL lightweight contender Paul Hughes has responded to Josh Thomson’s recent comments.

It’s not exactly a secret that the PFL is in a bit of a strange spot at the moment. The Donn Davis-led promotion famously bought Bellator in late 2023, signaling a big move for the company. However, their 2024 offering was a bit of a mixed bag. While names such as Dakota Ditcheva continued to rise, many, many fighters were unhappy. Names such as Patricio Pitbull, Gegard Mousasi, Austin Vanderford and more, all requested and were granted their releases.

However, the company’s 2025 has been mixed as well. Their event in January headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes received rave reviews, but many fighters have continued to voice displeasure about the PFL. With names such as Patchy Mix publicly still wanting a release, former Bellator announcer Josh Thomson came out this week. Speaking with MMA Junkie Radio, he slammed Donn Davis and the company as a whole.

“I wish PFL would get their sh*t together. The bottom line is we need another promotion [other than the UFC]. We need another promotion that has access and can build upcoming talent. I don’t know if they can build it. Mike Kogan is there so, I know that there’s a potential for the athletes to be built,” Josh Thomson said. “Do I have faith in Pete Murray and Donn Davis? I have absolutely no faith in them in being able to get the job done. They don’t watch the sport, they don’t know the sport, they don’t know their athletes.”

RELATED: UFC HALL OF FAMER ANDERSON SILVA REVEALS HE’LL “NEVER RETIRE” AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY: “I’M NOT DONE FIGHTING”

Paul Hughes responds to Josh Thomson’s recent rant about the PFL

While many resonated with Josh Thomson’s comments, Paul Hughes absolutely didn’t. The aforementioned ‘Big News’ is fresh off a controversial decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov in January, and positioned as one of the company’s top stars. On X, Hughes fired back at Josh Thomson, adding that it’s become a “trend” to talk trash about the PFL.

The [PFL] have provided me the platform to completely change my life and my career in 9 months.” Paul Hughes wrote on X. “The staff have been absolutely amazing to deal with the entire time. I find it disappointing that it has become a trend to hate on them. They are the UNDERDOGS, fighting to make a CHANGE in an industry where the athletes are under served and underpaid. MOST of us fighters end up leaving the game with no money (and a lot of brain damage). This will only change if organisations like PFL continue to succeed. Thank you [PFL].”

For what it’s worth, Paul Hughes recently booked his return to the PFL cage for Belfast. With a potential rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov on the line, ‘Big News’ will meet Bruno Miranda in May.

What do you make of this back-and-forth about the PFL? Who do you side with? Paul Hughes or Josh Thomson?