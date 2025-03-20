Jake Paul unleashes on former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua: “I will f*cking beat his a*s!”

Influencer-turned-boxing star Jake Paul seemingly wants to fight former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with the legendary Mike Tyson in November. Fresh off a lopsided knockout win over Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul looked to hand the 58-year-old legend a loss. While ‘Iron Mike’ came out firing early, he quickly slowed. After eight rounds of lackluster action, it was Paul who emerged with a unanimous decision victory. Following the win, the influencer called out Canelo Alvarez.

The two nearly signed a deal to fight later this year in Las Vegas, but the champion instead signed a deal to face Terence Crawford in September. Earlier this week, reports emerged about Jake Paul facing WBA lightweight titleholder, Gervonta Davis. However, plans fell apart after ‘Tank’ fought to a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this month. With no opponent set for his next fight, it appears that Paul is aiming high.

Speaking on a recent edition of his podcast, Jake Paul ripped into former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. According to ‘The Problem Child’, the British fighter has “no chin and no skill”. For his part, ‘AJ’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since his destructive knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September. While Joshua hoped to rematch ‘Dynamite’ afterward, the IBF heavyweight champion instead moved on.

Jake Paul just called out Anthony Joshua 😅 “I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua’s ass. He doesn’t have a chin, has no skill and he’s stiff” pic.twitter.com/5RsskNhWwr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 20, 2025

Jake Paul calls out ‘no skill’ former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua

“I know my boundaries.” Jake Paul stated on his podcast earlier this week. ” I want to fight Anthony Joshua, exclusively because I know I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua’s a*s. Yeah [he just got knocked out] because he has no chin, he has no skill, and I love you, Anthony. We’re friends. But, I want to fight you.”

Not long after Jake Paul’s comments went viral on social media, he posted an image to social media showing an active phone call with Anthony Joshua. In the caption of the post on X, ‘The Problem Child’ wrote “2026”, teasing a future heavyweight bout. While that fight seems insane on paper, Paul’s ability to score bouts with massive names is second to none.

Furthermore, The 28-year-old does have a history working with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn. However, after accusing the latter of fixing Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 1 in 2022, the promoter filed a lawsuit against Jake Paul. As of now, the two are still embroiled in the lawsuit, with Hearn seeking millions for defamation.

What do you make of these comments from the YouTuber-turned-boxing star? Do you want to see Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul?