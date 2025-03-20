Jake Paul unleashes on former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua: “I will f*cking beat his a*s!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

Influencer-turned-boxing star Jake Paul seemingly wants to fight former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with the legendary Mike Tyson in November. Fresh off a lopsided knockout win over Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul looked to hand the 58-year-old legend a loss. While ‘Iron Mike’ came out firing early, he quickly slowed. After eight rounds of lackluster action, it was Paul who emerged with a unanimous decision victory. Following the win, the influencer called out Canelo Alvarez.

The two nearly signed a deal to fight later this year in Las Vegas, but the champion instead signed a deal to face Terence Crawford in September. Earlier this week, reports emerged about Jake Paul facing WBA lightweight titleholder, Gervonta Davis. However, plans fell apart after ‘Tank’ fought to a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this month. With no opponent set for his next fight, it appears that Paul is aiming high.

Speaking on a recent edition of his podcast, Jake Paul ripped into former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. According to ‘The Problem Child’, the British fighter has “no chin and no skill”. For his part, ‘AJ’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since his destructive knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September. While Joshua hoped to rematch ‘Dynamite’ afterward, the IBF heavyweight champion instead moved on.

RELATED: RICO VERHOEVEN REVEALS TALKS ARE ONGOING FOR FIGHT AGAINST FRANCIS NGANNOU: “LET’S SAY WE’RE HALFWAY THERE”

Jake Paul calls out ‘no skill’ former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua

“I know my boundaries.” Jake Paul stated on his podcast earlier this week. ” I want to fight Anthony Joshua, exclusively because I know I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua’s a*s. Yeah [he just got knocked out] because he has no chin, he has no skill, and I love you, Anthony. We’re friends. But, I want to fight you.”

Not long after Jake Paul’s comments went viral on social media, he posted an image to social media showing an active phone call with Anthony Joshua. In the caption of the post on X, ‘The Problem Child’ wrote “2026”, teasing a future heavyweight bout. While that fight seems insane on paper, Paul’s ability to score bouts with massive names is second to none.

Furthermore, The 28-year-old does have a history working with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn. However, after accusing the latter of fixing Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 1 in 2022, the promoter filed a lawsuit against Jake Paul. As of now, the two are still embroiled in the lawsuit, with Hearn seeking millions for defamation.

What do you make of these comments from the YouTuber-turned-boxing star? Do you want to see Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Jon Jones, Logan Paul, Canelo Alvarez, UFC, boxing, WWE

Report: TKO plotting 'mega card' featuring UFC, boxing and WWE

BJ Penn Staff - March 13, 2025
Dmitry Bivol, David Benavidez
Boxing News

REPORT | Dmitry Bivol vs. David Benavidez targeted for this summer

Josh Evanoff - March 10, 2025

According to a recent report, boxing stars Dmitry Bivol and David Benavidez could collide this summer.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC
Dana White

Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White's decision to enter boxing: "I have no fear!"

Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t afraid of Dana White or Turki Alalshikh.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez reacts to Dana White and TKO aligning with Turki Alalshikh for new boxing promotion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 7, 2025

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez has given his response to UFC CEO Dana White, TKO, and Turki Alalshikh aligning to start a new promotion.

Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Alex Pereira teases possible boxing superfight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has teased a possible boxing superfight against heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh reveal surprising target date for new boxing league

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025
Dana White Turki Alalshikh
Dana White

Dana White announces TKO boxing promotion alongside Turki Alalshikh

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 5, 2025

Dana White has returned to the boxing business with the backing of TKO and Turki Alalshikh.

Dillon Danis
KSI

Dillon Danis claims he doesn't even need to train for KSI as his focus is on Tony Ferguson: "He's a way easier fight"

Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025

Dillon Danis appears to be focused on Tony Ferguson rather than his upcoming boxing match against KSI.

KSI slaps Dillon Danis Pancake
Dillon Danis

KSI smacks Dillon Danis with pancake during press conference for MF & DAZN: X Series 21 (Video)

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 4, 2025

KSI took a page out of Chris Eubank Jr.’s book by delivering some breakfast to the side of Dillon Danis’ face.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

New York commission reviewing Gervonta Davis knee no-call, could change result

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis fought Lamont Roach to a draw on Saturday, but that result could be changed.