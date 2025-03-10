Paul Hughes set to headline PFL Europe Belfast on May 10th

By Josh Evanoff - March 10, 2025

PFL lightweight star Paul Hughes will be returning to the cage in May.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

‘Big News’ hasn’t been seen in action since his meeting with Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov in January. Despite entering the title bout a heavy underdog, Paul Hughes brought the fight to the undefeated Russian. For five rounds, the two young lightweights went back-and-forth in the main event of PFL Champions Series 1.

After 25 minutes of action, it was Nurmagomedov who retained the gold by majority-decision. Still, many were impressed with the young Paul Hughes. Given the contentious result, many, including the Irishman, called for a rematch to be booked. However, Nurmagomedov publicly lobbied against the idea of rematching ‘Big News’ immediately.

Well, it seems the undefeated Russian has received his wish. Earlier today, the PFL announced plans to have Paul Hughes return to the cage in Belfast in May. As of now, no opponent has been announced for the young lightweight. The card also features no other announced bouts, but will reportedly feature the first batch of PFL Europe tournament fights.

Paul Hughes

Image via: @dollyclew on Instagram

PFL announces Belfast card slated for May 10th headlined by Paul Hughes’ return

“All my career I’ve said I will main event The SSE Arena, and we’ve made my dream into a reality. Belfast, I’m coming to put on a show for my people, and I will show you how much your support means to me. It’s time to get to work.” Said Paul Hughes in a press release from the PFL earlier today.

“Belfast, the PFL is coming to The SSE Arena with some Big News. For our first PFL Europe event of 2025, we knew we had to reward the Fighting Irish fandom with a Paul Hughes homecoming.” Said PFL Chief Executive Officer Pete Murray later in the release.

“The vocal support for Paul meant this was an easy decision, and I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere of The SSE Arena during the main event. But we plan to stack the card with our PFL Europe Tournament fighters, and a host of athletes who are prepared to lay it all on the line and put on a show. Belfast, get your tickets, we have a feeling this event will go down in history.”

What do you make of this PFL news? Who do you want to see Paul Hughes fight in May?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

