Josh Thomson calls out PFL, says he has no faith they can be a top promotion: “They don’t know the sport”

Former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson isn’t a fan of the PFL.

Thomson has been retired since 2020, despite not fighting since 2017. Since then, he has gotten into commentary as he was an analyst for Bellator and even did some commentary for the PFL. Yet, he says after being around the PFL he realized they won’t be a top promotion, especially with how they are run.

“I wish PFL would get their shtt together. The bottom line is we need another promotion (other than the UFC). We need another promotion that has access and can build upcoming talent. I don’t know if they can build it. Mike Kogan is there so, I know that there’s a potential for the athletes to be built,” Thomson said on MMA Jukie Radio. “Do I have faith in Pete Murray and Donn David? I have absolutely no faith in them in being able to get the job done. They don’t watch the sport, they don’t know the sport, they don’t know their athletes.”