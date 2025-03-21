Jake Paul names the one boxer he knows he can’t beat: ‘I would get torn up’

Jake Paul is full of confidence, but that doesn’t mean he believes he can beat every boxer he encounters in the ring. In fact, there is one boxer he is certain he could not defeat.

That would be WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez.

“I will beat a lot of f**king people, I will not beat David Benavidez,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “I would get torn up, bro. This guy is different.”

Benavidez is 30-0 with 24 knockouts, and is considered one of the best boxers competing today. He was last in action in early February when he defeated David Morrell by decision to claim his WBC title. He is also the WBC interim light heavyweight champ.