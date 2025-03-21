Jake Paul names the one boxer he knows he can’t beat: ‘I would get torn up’

By BJ Penn Staff - March 21, 2025

Jake Paul is full of confidence, but that doesn’t mean he believes he can beat every boxer he encounters in the ring. In fact, there is one boxer he is certain he could not defeat.

Jake Paul

That would be WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez.

“I will beat a lot of f**king people, I will not beat David Benavidez,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “I would get torn up, bro. This guy is different.”

Benavidez is 30-0 with 24 knockouts, and is considered one of the best boxers competing today. He was last in action in early February when he defeated David Morrell by decision to claim his WBC title. He is also the WBC interim light heavyweight champ.

Jake Paul targets Anthony Joshua and ‘Canelo’

While Paul admits he’d be outclassed by Benavidez, he does believe he could beat many of the sport’s other top fighters, such as heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

“I know my boundaries,” Paul said. “Here’s the thing: I want to fight Anthony Joshua — exclusive — because I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua’s ass.

“He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, all this sh*t, but I want to fight you.”

Paul also likes his chances against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who some still consider the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport today.

“I will beat Canelo,” he said.

A Jake Paul vs. Canelo fight was briefly in discussion earlier this year. However, it ultimately fell through, when the Mexican star signed a deal with Saudi Arabia. He is expected to fight fellow pound-for-pound star Terrence Crawford this September.

Paul hasn’t fought since last fall, when he battled aging legend Mike Tyson on Netflix. The fight was widely panned for its lack of action, and did little to help the influencer boxer’s credibility.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Canelo Alvarez Jake Paul Jake Paul

Related

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul

Jake Paul unleashes on former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua: "I will f*cking beat his a*s!"

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez reacts to Dana White and TKO aligning with Turki Alalshikh for new boxing promotion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 7, 2025

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez has given his response to UFC CEO Dana White, TKO, and Turki Alalshikh aligning to start a new promotion.

Tank Davis Lamont Roach Jake Paul
Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul reacts to controversial draw in Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 2, 2025

Jake Paul shared his thoughts on the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Lamont Roach controversy.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: "I'm on a different level"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has no interest in boxing Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant

Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping Jake Paul

Michael Bisping torches Jake Paul for his reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight talks fizzling out

Fernando Quiles Jr. - February 10, 2025
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White reacts to Canelo Alvarez ditching Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season

Fernando Quiles Jr. - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his take on Canelo Alvarez ditching the Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul poster
Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul tears into Canelo Alvarez after boxing superfight falls through

Harry Kettle - February 8, 2025

Jake Paul has torn into Canelo Alvarez after their expected boxing superfight fell through following Canelo’s decision to go in a different direction.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Promoter says Canelo Alvarez only boxes "real fighters" after Jake Paul bout fizzles

Cole Shelton - February 7, 2025

Canelo Alvarez will no longer be boxing Jake Paul as the bout fizzled just as the fight was close to happening.

Jake Paul Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul accuses Canelo Alvarez of ducking after fight talks fizzle out: 'I'm the new face of boxing'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - February 7, 2025

It looks like we won’t be getting Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul after all, and “The Problem Child” is not happy.