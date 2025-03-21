Jake Paul names the one boxer he knows he can’t beat: ‘I would get torn up’
Jake Paul is full of confidence, but that doesn’t mean he believes he can beat every boxer he encounters in the ring. In fact, there is one boxer he is certain he could not defeat.
That would be WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez.
“I will beat a lot of f**king people, I will not beat David Benavidez,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “I would get torn up, bro. This guy is different.”
Benavidez is 30-0 with 24 knockouts, and is considered one of the best boxers competing today. He was last in action in early February when he defeated David Morrell by decision to claim his WBC title. He is also the WBC interim light heavyweight champ.
Jake Paul targets Anthony Joshua and ‘Canelo’
While Paul admits he’d be outclassed by Benavidez, he does believe he could beat many of the sport’s other top fighters, such as heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.
“I know my boundaries,” Paul said. “Here’s the thing: I want to fight Anthony Joshua — exclusive — because I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua’s ass.
“He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, all this sh*t, but I want to fight you.”
Paul also likes his chances against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who some still consider the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport today.
“I will beat Canelo,” he said.
A Jake Paul vs. Canelo fight was briefly in discussion earlier this year. However, it ultimately fell through, when the Mexican star signed a deal with Saudi Arabia. He is expected to fight fellow pound-for-pound star Terrence Crawford this September.
Paul hasn’t fought since last fall, when he battled aging legend Mike Tyson on Netflix. The fight was widely panned for its lack of action, and did little to help the influencer boxer’s credibility.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anthony Joshua Canelo Alvarez Jake Paul Jake Paul