REPORT | Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick added to UFC Atlanta in June

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will reportedly return against Miranda Maverick in June.

‘Thug Rose’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since her clash against Erin Blanchfield in November. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Rose Namajunas hoped to earn another crack at UFC gold with a win over ‘Cold Blooded’. Sadly for the former champion, Blanchfield outworked her across five rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory in Canada. With the loss, Namajunas again had to head back to the drawing board.

However, just a few months on from that loss, she’s already agreed to return to the octagon. As first reported by MMA Junkie, Rose Namajunas will meet the rising Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta on June 14th. As of now, the card hasn’t been announced, and it’s unknown if the women’s flyweight clash will headline it. However, it will be the organization’s first trip to Atlanta since UFC 236 in April 2019, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier II.

For Miranda Maverick, the bout with Rose Namajunas will easily be the biggest of her career thus far. Currently holding a 15-5 professional record, ‘Fear The Maverick’ will enter UFC Atlanta riding a four-fight winning streak. Maverick last defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth by unanimous decision in December, and will now look to hand ‘Thug Rose’ her second straight defeat later this year.

RELATED: REPORT | RIZIN FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION KYOJI HORIGUCHI NEARING DEAL TO RETURN TO THE UFC

Former champ Rose Namajunas will meet the surging Miranda Maverick this summer. Full details ➡️ https://t.co/yTMRRPlACt pic.twitter.com/1Fxl2FgWHh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 20, 2025

REPORT | Rose Namajunas is set to meet Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta on June 14th

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick will come at a very important time for the UFC’s women’s flyweight division. As of now, there are several high-profile 125-pound matchups set for this summer. At UFC 315 in June, reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko will return to the octagon for a title defense against Manon Fiorot. ‘Bullet’ famously reclaimed the gold she lost last September with a dominant win over Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout.

The aforementioned Grasso is also set to return on the undercard of UFC 315 later this summer. There, the former women’s flyweight champion will meet rising prospect Natalia Silva. The flashy striker is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak, last handing Jessica Andrade a loss in September. With a win, either woman could easily receive a title shot next, as could the winner of Namajunas vs. Maverick.

Nonetheless, there’s still a lot unknown about the UFC Atlanta event. As of now, the only fight rumored for the card is the aforementioned women’s flyweight clash between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick.

What do you make of this UFC Atlanta fight announcement? Who do you have winning in June? Rose Namajunas or Miranda Maverick?