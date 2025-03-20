REPORT | Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick added to UFC Atlanta in June

By Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will reportedly return against Miranda Maverick in June.

Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver

‘Thug Rose’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since her clash against Erin Blanchfield in November. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Rose Namajunas hoped to earn another crack at UFC gold with a win over ‘Cold Blooded’. Sadly for the former champion, Blanchfield outworked her across five rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory in Canada. With the loss, Namajunas again had to head back to the drawing board.

However, just a few months on from that loss, she’s already agreed to return to the octagon. As first reported by MMA Junkie, Rose Namajunas will meet the rising Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta on June 14th. As of now, the card hasn’t been announced, and it’s unknown if the women’s flyweight clash will headline it. However, it will be the organization’s first trip to Atlanta since UFC 236 in April 2019, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier II.

For Miranda Maverick, the bout with Rose Namajunas will easily be the biggest of her career thus far. Currently holding a 15-5 professional record, ‘Fear The Maverick’ will enter UFC Atlanta riding a four-fight winning streak. Maverick last defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth by unanimous decision in December, and will now look to hand ‘Thug Rose’ her second straight defeat later this year.

RELATED: REPORT | RIZIN FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION KYOJI HORIGUCHI NEARING DEAL TO RETURN TO THE UFC

REPORT | Rose Namajunas is set to meet Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta on June 14th

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick will come at a very important time for the UFC’s women’s flyweight division. As of now, there are several high-profile 125-pound matchups set for this summer. At UFC 315 in June, reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko will return to the octagon for a title defense against Manon Fiorot. ‘Bullet’ famously reclaimed the gold she lost last September with a dominant win over Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout.

The aforementioned Grasso is also set to return on the undercard of UFC 315 later this summer. There, the former women’s flyweight champion will meet rising prospect Natalia Silva. The flashy striker is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak, last handing Jessica Andrade a loss in September. With a win, either woman could easily receive a title shot next, as could the winner of Namajunas vs. Maverick.

Nonetheless, there’s still a lot unknown about the UFC Atlanta event. As of now, the only fight rumored for the card is the aforementioned women’s flyweight clash between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick.

What do you make of this UFC Atlanta fight announcement? Who do you have winning in June? Rose Namajunas or Miranda Maverick?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Miranda Maverick Rose Namajunas UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor announces he's running for President of Ireland: "Vote McGregor and have your voice heard"

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025
Kyoji Horiguchi
RIZIN FF

REPORT | RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi nearing deal to return to the UFC

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

According to a recent report from Ariel Helwani, RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi is nearing a deal to return to the UFC.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg explains why he should get a title shot with a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Carlos Ulberg believes he should be fighting for the belt with a win at UFC London.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Former UFC champion reveals key changes Alex Pereira needs to make in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Alex Pereira is no longer the ruler of the light heavyweight division, but one former UFC champion believes “Poatan” can bounce back.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady warns Leon Edwards not to overlook UFC London fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Sean Brady believes Leon Edwards is making a mistake before their fight this weekend.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson understands Alexandre Pantoja callout, calls UFC champion best flyweight today

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025
Colby Covington UFC weigh-in
Paul Felder

UFC commentator believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain MAGA persona

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain his ‘heel’ persona these days.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' coach blames Belal Muhammad defeat on 5am fight time

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards’ coach has once again questioned the 5am start time from his defeat to Belal Muhammad last year.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev claims he has already accepted date for next fight

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that he’s already accepted a date for his next fight.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has left an amusing happy birthday message for a Leon Edwards fan.