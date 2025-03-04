New York commission reviewing Gervonta Davis knee no-call, could change result

By Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis fought Lamont Roach to a draw on Saturday, but that result could be changed.

Gervonta Davis

The New York State athletic commission is reviewing the fight and the non-call on Davis’ controversial knee in the ninth round. Davis took a knee in the ninth round and turned to his corner so they could wipe his eye. Although Gervonta Davis took a knee, the ref didn’t rule it a knockdown or DQ him for turning away from the fight and his cornerman going through the ropes to wipe his fighter.

It was a controversial no-call, and now according to Darshan Desai of Uncrowned, the commission is looking into it. The fight ended up being a draw, but had the knockdown been called, Roach would have been the winner and handed Gervonta Davis his first loss.

“During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review,” a spokesperson for the NYSAC said in a statement to Uncrowned about Gervonta Davis’ knee. “Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.

“The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports. And, is committed to working with all promotions and production teams — on behalf of the athletes, officials, and fans — to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent the delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”

The commission has the ability to retroactively overturn Willis’ call to reward Roach a knockdown. Which, in turn, would give him the win. However, that would be a rare decision. But, it is one many think should happen as Gervonta Davis took a knee, which is a knockdown.

Gervonta Davis explains why he took the knee

After the fight was over, Gervonta Davis spoke in the ring and revealed why he took the knee.

“I just got my hair done two days ago, and she put grease in my s**t,” Davis said. “When you are sweating and s*** like that, the grease came into my face and it burned my eyes.”

Gervonta Davis (30-0-1) retained his WBA lightweight title with the draw to Roach. Davis has notable wins over Ryan Garcia, Mario Barrios, Rolly Romero, and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-2) had a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. However, the ref didn’t rule it a knockdown as it ended up being a draw. He has notable wins over Hector Garcia and Rene Alvarado.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

