New York commission reviewing Gervonta Davis knee no-call, could change result

Gervonta Davis fought Lamont Roach to a draw on Saturday, but that result could be changed.

The New York State athletic commission is reviewing the fight and the non-call on Davis’ controversial knee in the ninth round. Davis took a knee in the ninth round and turned to his corner so they could wipe his eye. Although Gervonta Davis took a knee, the ref didn’t rule it a knockdown or DQ him for turning away from the fight and his cornerman going through the ropes to wipe his fighter.

It was a controversial no-call, and now according to Darshan Desai of Uncrowned, the commission is looking into it. The fight ended up being a draw, but had the knockdown been called, Roach would have been the winner and handed Gervonta Davis his first loss.

“During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review,” a spokesperson for the NYSAC said in a statement to Uncrowned about Gervonta Davis’ knee. “Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.

“The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports. And, is committed to working with all promotions and production teams — on behalf of the athletes, officials, and fans — to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent the delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”

The commission has the ability to retroactively overturn Willis’ call to reward Roach a knockdown. Which, in turn, would give him the win. However, that would be a rare decision. But, it is one many think should happen as Gervonta Davis took a knee, which is a knockdown.