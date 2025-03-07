Canelo Alvarez reacts to Dana White and TKO aligning with Turki Alalshikh for new boxing promotion

By Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez has given his response to UFC CEO Dana White, TKO, and Turki Alalshikh aligning to start a new promotion.

Canelo Alvarez

White has long teased dipping his toes back in the boxing waters. He even donned a Zuffa Boxing shirt during the buildup to the 2017 crossover match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Over the next few years, White began to sour on a possible boxing venture due to the sport’s business model. Things have changed now that TKO and Alalshikh are involved.

So, what does Alvarez make of White’s plan to bring the UFC’s business model into the new promotion?

RELATED: DANA WHITE AND TURKI ALALSHIKH REVEAL SURPRISING TARGET DATE FOR NEW BOXING LEAGUE

Canelo Alvarez Backs New TKO Boxing League

During an interview with Brian Campbell of CBS Sports, Canelo Alvarez shared his belief that Dana White’s presence in the boxing world will be a positive.

“I think if it’s the best for the fighters out there, I’m fine with that,” Alvarez said. “I think [TKO] is going to do the best for the fighters, I’m pretty sure about that. I’m glad someone takes good care of the fighters because there are a lot of promoters that don’t take seriously the fighters. I think this is good for boxing and for the fighters, especially.”

Alvarez is scheduled to take on William Scull in a super-middleweight title unification bout on May 3. Scull is the current IBF titleholder. Alvarez would become a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds if he emerges victorious. He’d also set himself up for a lucrative matchup with Terence Crawford in September.

As for the new TKO boxing promotion, Alalshikh teased that the league’s first event could be held on September 12. As it stands now, there has been no news on fighter signings, but expect that to change in the coming weeks and months. One name that has been rumored for the promotion is Callum Walsh, who already has a strong relationship with White and the UFC brass.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

