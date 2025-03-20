REPORT | RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi nearing deal to return to the UFC

According to a recent report from Ariel Helwani, RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi is nearing a deal to return to the UFC.

‘The Typhoon’ hasn’t been in the RIZIN ring since his title defense against Nkazimulo Zulu in December. Back for the first time since his lopsided decision win over Sergio Pettis last summer, he handed ‘Zulu Boy’ a unanimous decision loss. The win moved Kyoji Horiguchi’s unbeaten streak to seven, and was also his first defense of flyweight gold. However, that will likely go down as his last appearance in the Japanese promotion.

Over the last few years, the RIZIN star has expressed his desire to return to the UFC. A member of the roster from 2013 to 2016, Kyoji Horiguchi came up short in his bid for flyweight gold against Demetrious Johnson in 2015. A decade on from that title loss, ‘The Typhoon’ is nearing a deal to return to the octagon. On The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the longtime MMA journalist broke the news.

According to Helwani, Kyoji Horiguchi is incredibly close to re-signing with the UFC. As of now, the 34-year-old doesn’t have a set opponent, and when he will return to the octagon is currently unknown. That being said, this signing would be a massive boost to the flyweight division. With champion Alexandre Pantoja needing contenders, ‘The Typhoon’ could be exactly that. However, the two are currently teammates, which could pose issues down the line.

Some more breaking news 🚨 I am hearing, via multiple sources, that the UFC is very close to welcoming back former UFC title contender, the great and very popular, the pride of Japan, Kyoji Horiguchi. If you recall, he left the UFC in 2017. He was on a three-fight winning… pic.twitter.com/AigHOlfaxO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2025

“I am hearing via multiple sources that the UFC is very close to welcoming back, former UFC title contender…. Kyoji Horiguchi.” Ariel Helwani stated on his podcast earlier today. “This is a fighter that a lot of fighters speak very highly of at American Top Team. They call him the consummate professional friend, everyone loves him and the fans love him as well. If you recall, he left the UFC in 2017, he was on a three-fight winning streak and he decided to just go back home.”

He continued, “[He wanted] to build up RIZIN. But anyway, he had a great run over in RIZIN… I’m hearing one of the opponents being discussed for his return would be Tagir Ulanbekov.”

In Kyoji Horiguchi’s time away from the UFC, he won a lot of gold. From 2017 to 2024, the Japanese star won gold in two different weight classes in RIZIN and also won Bellator bantamweight gold in 2019. Now, he’ll return to the octagon to try and win gold in another promotion.

What do you make of this report about the RIZIN champion? Do you want to see Kyoji Horiguchi return to the UFC?