Jorge Masvidal insists UFC return is on track, doubles down on Leon Edwards callout

Jorge Masvidal insists he’s making a UFC comeback, and he’s doubling down on calling out Leon Edwards. Masvidal initially retired from pro MMA competition back in 2023. “Gamebred” had dropped his fourth straight bout, but he admitted he never truly shook off his itch to keep fighting. The inaugural BMF Champion went on to have a 10-round boxing match with Nate Diaz. Masvidal lost the bout via majority decision. RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL REVEALS TIMEFRAME FOR HIS POTENTIAL UFC RETURN: “I’M GONNA F**K SOMEBODY UP”

Jorge Masvidal Believes He’s Still World Class, Takes Aim at Leon Edwards Again

During an interview with GiveMeSport, Jorge Masvidal said he’s looking to prove he’s at the top of the heap at welterweight despite inactivity on the MMA side. He even doubled down on challenging former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

“Let’s roll the dice for the No.1 guy in the world. I’ll find out if I am who I say I am. I want to fight the world’s best,” Masvidal told us. “I always have. I’ve been out of the game a little bit. Let’s see what’s possible.

“We’re betting 100% on me. Leon is scared of me, man,” Masvidal added. “He’s never wanted this. Here I am, calling out his name. You ain’t got a fight. I ain’t got a fight. What’s up, mother-f*****?!”

There is well-documented history between “Gamebred” and “Rocky.” Back in March 2019, Masvidal punched Edwards backstage following a UFC London event. The UFC never booked the two in a grudge match despite the bad blood.

Edwards lost the 170-pound gold to Belal Muhammad back in July. There’s no word on what could be next for Edwards, but it’s clear that Masvidal has been pounding the table to fight him.

Whether or not the UFC decides to bring Masvidal back into the fold remains to be seen. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates.