Jake Paul hints that he will fight Mike Perry next after Tommy Fury declined boxing match: “It might be your lucky year”

Jake Paul and Mike Perry might be facing off in the boxing ring later this year.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva in October. In the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, he passed with flying colors. While the bout was close, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win over ‘The Spider’ by decision.

Since that time, the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer has teased several high-profile fights. Paul went viral for his face-off with Andrew Tate, but those plans were blown up when the kickboxer was arrested for human trafficking. However, the Ohio native was also in talks with several other names.

Two of those names are Tommy Fury and Mike Perry. ‘TNT’ has previously been scheduled to face Paul on two occasions, withdrawing from both. Meanwhile, ‘Platinum’ has called out the YouTuber previously, as he’s undefeated since leaving the UFC in 2021.

It appears that the MMA fighter might be getting the nod to face Jake Paul next. On Twitter, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that Perry was likely to get the bout, as Fury turned down a possible clash against him.

“Mike Perry it might be your lucky year,” stated Paul in a video posted on his promotional Twitter account. “Because, Tommy is running again. If fans only knew how much money I’m offering to Tommy and he’s still ducking me. It’s pretty sad.”

Jake Paul’s comments come just hours after he challenged Nate Diaz to a two-fight series across MMA and boxing. The YouTuber recently signed to PFL, making the fight in a cage a reality. However, Diaz recently teased he would head to RIZIN instead.

