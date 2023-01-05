Nate Diaz teases move to RIZIN in latest social media post

It appears that we may soon have an answer as to where Nate Diaz is fighting next.

The Stockton native has been out of action since his clash with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September. Prior to the bout, it was revealed that it was the last of Diaz’s contract with the promotion. The fan-favorite was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, but the bout was scrapped after ‘Borz’ missed weight.

As a result, ‘El Cucuy’ got the nod to the makeshift main event and came up short by fourth-round submission. With that, Diaz earned his first victory since defeating Anthony Pettis in 2019. It also gave the longtime UFC veteran momentum heading into free agency.

Over the last few months, there’s been rampant speculation as to where Nate Diaz could land. Following his win at UFC 279, the Stockton slugger hinted that he could return to the MMA promotion after a stint in boxing.

That boxing talk didn’t die down, especially after he attended Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva in October. Diaz got into a scuffle with the YouTuber’s team at the event, lending credence to the idea they would fight next.

Earlier today, Jake Paul once again called out Nate Diaz, as he signed a deal to fight in PFL. The YouTuber offered the former UFC title challenger a two-fight deal. With one bout taking place in the cage, while one takes place in the boxing ring.

Many thought that the UFC veteran would jump at the offer, but his recent Twitter post seems to hint otherwise. On social media, Diaz posted the logo of the Japan-based RIZIN Fighting Federation. The promotion has made waves over the last few months by co-promoting with Bellator and signing Manny Pacquiao.

