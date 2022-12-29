Andrew Tate reportedly arrested in Romania following police raid

Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, were reportedly arrested in Romania earlier today.

The controversial kickboxer has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few months. Once a champion in the kickboxing ring, Tate went viral earlier this year. Not thanks to his fighting ability, but instead his controversial statements and ability to create headlines.

In August, the former kickboxing champion was banned from Facebook, Instagram, as well as TikTok. Most of Tate’s rise can be attributed to the latter, as he would regularly go viral on the platform.

Tate had already been banned on Twitter on three different occasions. Along with his banning on social platforms, many noted that the 36-year-old had his home raided in April.

Tate was reportedly questioned by authorities in connection to a human trafficking case but was later let go. For his part, the former champion stated that the raid was in connection to a swatting incident, and not any serious legal matters involving himself.

Despite the raiding incident, Andrew Tate saw a resurgence in popularity over the last few months. Following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, Twitter unbanned the kickboxer. Along with that, Jake Paul teased that he would fight Tate next, with a staredown between the two going viral.

It seems those plans are now likely off, given the recent reporting by BNO News on Twitter. Earlier today, Tate’s home was raided once again. While no reason was initially given, it is believed to be connected to a human trafficking probe. Along with the raid, Tate and his brother were arrested.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/b5eaZrErAb — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2022

As of now, details relating to Andrew Tate’s arrest are sparse. However, we will continue to update this story as more information is released.

