search

Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida.

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4

Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in December of last year (see that here). That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bigi Boy’, who had previously dropped bouts to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA) entered tonight’s main event sporting a thirteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov back in January. ‘Malhadinho’ had gone 4-0 in the UFC with all four wins coming by stoppage prior to tonight’s headliner.

Tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 headliner resulted in another quick victory for the surging contender in Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian was able to get the fight to the canvas in the early seconds of the contest and proceeded to show off his tremendous grappling ability. He moved from half guard to side control, then to full mount, and ended up taking the back of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke. Almeida took no damage and can likely make a quick turnaround following what was another dominant performance.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jailton Almeida defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4:

Who would you like to see Jailton Almeida fight next following his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jailton Almeida Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC

Related

Matt Brown, coronavirus

UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Jailton Almeida, UFC on ABC 4, UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss […]

Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Johnny Walker

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after […]

Ian Garry, Daniel Rodriguez, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Garry TKO's Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez took place on today’s UFC on ABC 4 main card from Charlotte, North Carolina. Garry (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since […]

Ian Garry

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Pros react after Matt Brown KO's Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between veterans Matt Brown and Court McGee served as today’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim. Brown (24-19 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision […]

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown KO's Court McGee (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the featured prelim between Matt Brown and Court McGee. Brown (23-19 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering […]

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

UFC on ABC 4: 'Rozenstruik vs. Almeida' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returns to North Carolina for today’s UFC on ABC 4 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the […]

Bryan Battle
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Bryan Battle says having hometown fight in the UFC is a "dream come true," believes he's a "step ahead" of Gabe Green

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2023

Bryan Battle is getting a homecoming of sorts. Battle is set for his fifth UFC fight after winning TUF 29 at middleweight and will be taking on Gabe Green at UFC Charlotte. Although the fight […]