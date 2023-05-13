Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida.

Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in December of last year (see that here). That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bigi Boy’, who had previously dropped bouts to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA) entered tonight’s main event sporting a thirteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov back in January. ‘Malhadinho’ had gone 4-0 in the UFC with all four wins coming by stoppage prior to tonight’s headliner.

Tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 headliner resulted in another quick victory for the surging contender in Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian was able to get the fight to the canvas in the early seconds of the contest and proceeded to show off his tremendous grappling ability. He moved from half guard to side control, then to full mount, and ended up taking the back of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke. Almeida took no damage and can likely make a quick turnaround following what was another dominant performance.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ below:

My heart says knockout but my mind says submission 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Heavyweights next, should be opportunities to see an explosion or two, and a finish. #UFCCharolette — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 13, 2023

That’s a Bigi Boy 👀 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 13, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jailton Almeida defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4:

Wow beautiful win by @Malhadinho_UFC great performance! #UFCCharlotte — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 13, 2023

Jailton is on a roll! Jailton vs. Blaydes would be a solid next step. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida's UFC stats: Submission wins: 3

Significant strikes absorbed: 2 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 13, 2023

Who would you like to see Jailton Almeida fight next following his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!