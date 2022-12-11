x
UFC 282 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik destroys Chris Daukaus (Video)

Chris Taylor

A heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus serves as one of the featured prelims for tonight’s UFC 282 event.

Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA) is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Derrick Lewis and the aforementioned Curtis Blaydes in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the Philadelphia native had put together a five-fight win streak.

Tonight’s lone heavyweight contest begins and Jairzinho Rozenstruik lands a big right hand to start. Daukaus appears to be rocked. ‘Bigi Boy’ is all over him with a swarm of punches. Chris looks to escape but Jairzinho sends him crashing down with a left hand. WOW!

Official UFC 282 Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Rozenstruik fight next following his TKO victory over Daukaus at tonight’s UFC 282 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
