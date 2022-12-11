UFC 282 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik destroys Chris Daukaus (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus serves as one of the featured prelims for tonight’s UFC 282 event.

Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA) is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Derrick Lewis and the aforementioned Curtis Blaydes in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the Philadelphia native had put together a five-fight win streak.

Tonight’s lone heavyweight contest begins and Jairzinho Rozenstruik lands a big right hand to start. Daukaus appears to be rocked. ‘Bigi Boy’ is all over him with a swarm of punches. Chris looks to escape but Jairzinho sends him crashing down with a left hand. WOW!

Oh my! Jairzinho Rozenstruik just stopped Chris Daukaus in 20 seconds! #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/dDAs2wDF4o — Al Zullino (@phre) December 11, 2022

Official UFC 282 Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via TKO in Round 1

