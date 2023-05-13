UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida.

Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout victory over Chris Daukaus in December of last year (see that here). That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bigi Boy’, who had previously dropped bouts to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida (18-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a thirteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov back in January. ‘Malhadinho’ has gone 4-0 with all four wins coming by stoppage since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2022.

Round one of the UFC on ABC 4 headliner begins and Almeida immediately shoots for a takedown. Jairzinho Rozenstruik shakes him off and looks to get back to range. Another takedown attempt from Jailton Almeida and this time he gets it. He passes to half guard. The Brazilian is looking to pass to side control. He does and then leaps into full mount and starts landing punches. Jairzinho looks to scramble but gives up his back. Jailton Almeida locks in a rear-naked choke and it is deep. ‘Bigi Boy’ is forced to tapout. WOW.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission in Round 1

