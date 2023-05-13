UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon returned to North Carolina for tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida.

The heavyweight headliner resulted in another quick victory for the surging contender in Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian was able to get the fight to the canvas in the early seconds of the contest and proceeded to show off his tremendous grappling ability. He moved from half guard to side control, then to full mount, and ended up taking the back of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here). Almeida took no damage and can likely make a quick turnaround following what was another dominant performance.

The co-main event of UFC on ABC 4 was a light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Antony Smith taking on Johnny Walker. The highly anticipated matchup went the full three rounds, but it was a pretty clear victory for the Brazilian standout. Johnny Walker was able to get the better of Anthony Smith on the feet, battering the legs and body of ‘Lionheart’ with a plethora of different kicks. After 15 minutes of action, Walker was awarded a much-deserved decision victory. Following the win, Johnny proceeded to callout current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Ian Garry earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez on tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 main card. The win improved ‘The Future’ to a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career.

Performance of the night: Matt Brown pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Court McGee (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jailton Almeida earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstuik in tonight’s headliner.

Performance of the night: Carlos Ulberg pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Ihor Potieria.

