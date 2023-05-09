search

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 122 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Matt Brown, Alex Morono, Cody Stamann, Gabe Green, and Bryan Battle

By Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

The 122nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Charlotte on Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 122, UFC Charlotte

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC heavyweight and one-half of the main event Jairzinho Rozenstruik (2:45). UFC welterweight Matt Brown (15:14) then comes on. UFC welterweight Alex Morono (29:16) then comes on. Next, UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann (46:46) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC welterweights Gabe Green (1:04:13) and Bryan Battle (1:18:49).

Jairzinho Rozenstruik opens up the show to preview his UFC Charlotte aka UFC on ABC 4 main event fight against Jailton Almeida. Jairzinho talks about why his fight moved from the co-main to the main event and whether or not he was surprised to be facing Almeida. He then talks about the Brazilian’s run, Jon Jones becoming the champ, and what a win here does for him.

Matt Brown then comes on to preview his UFC Charlotte fight against Court McGee. Matt talks about his time off, getting to fight another OG, and whether or not he’s surprised he never fought McGee before. He then talks about his career, how much longer he plans to fight, and his goal for this year.

Alex Morono joins the show to preview his UFC Charlotte scrap against Tim Means. Alex talks about his loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio and what he learned from that. He then talks about getting a chance to fight in front of fans and against a fan-favorite in Means. Alex also talks about what a win does for him and his goal for this season.

Cody Stamann discusses his UFC Charlotte fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade. Cody talks about why this fight excites him and how he is expecting a much better scrap than his win back at UFC 283 in January.

Gabe Green previews his UFC Charlotte fight against Bryan Battle and Jake Matthews pulling out and whether or not he wanted to wait for Matthews. Gabe talks about Ian Garry facing Daniel Rodriguez – whether or not he’s surprised by that and hoping to face one of them after this.

Bryan Battle closes out the program to preview his UFC Charlotte scrap aginst Gabe Green. Bryan talks about lessons learned from his loss and why he took this fight on short notice. He also talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

