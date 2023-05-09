search

Belal Muhammad responds after once again being dubbed a “racist” by Colby Covington: “Lawyers can’t help you”

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Belal Muhammad has responded after being called a racist by Colby Covington as their war of words really heats up.

Last Saturday night at UFC 288, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns. In doing so, he put himself in a great position to eventually challenge for the UFC welterweight championship. However, in the eyes of many, Colby Covington is still the man who will receive that next shot.

During a recent interview, we heard Covington really go after the booking of Muhammad vs Burns – and in addition to that, he also made a few more controversial statements.

“If anything, they’re just trying to get rid of that racist, ‘Remember the Racist’ Belal Muhammad,” he continued. “It’s disgusting, man. ‘Bill Lial’ is a racist. The fact that he said I earned something on the color of my skin because I’m white. No, nobody earns — that’s disgusting that you could ever look at someone like that and point fingers and judge them because the color of my skin. That’s clear racism and no one walked it back, no one’s said sorry for it, none of this. So, it’s disgusting that that loser would say that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As you can imagine, Muhammad wasn’t about to take that kind of verbal abuse.

“Lawyers can’t help u with what i will do to u in that cage”

Muhammad goes after Covington

It’s never nice when a feud turns as ugly as this one. Still, there’s an interesting dilemma in play here, with nobody really knowing what direction the promotion is going to head in.

What do you think about the accusation made by Colby Covington? Who should be the next person in line to challenge for the welterweight title – Colby Covington or Belal Muhammad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 122, UFC Charlotte

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 122 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Matt Brown, Alex Morono, Cody Stamann, Gabe Green, and Bryan Battle

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023
Colby Covington, Ali Abdelaziz, Kamaru Usman, UFC 235
Belal Muhammad

Colby Covington claims “clear scumbag” Ali Abdelaziz was the only one who profited from Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad: “I just feel sorry”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Colby Covington has called out Ali Abdelaziz as the only person who benefited from the match-up between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Last weekend, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns via decision in a big welterweight […]

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reveals he won’t be getting PPV points in upcoming UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “It sucks”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed that he won’t receive pay-per-view points for his upcoming title showdown against Aljamain Sterling. At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. […]

Josh Thomson, Daniel Cormier, UFC 288, Commentary, UFC
UFC

Josh Thomson explains why he was "getting a little mad at some of the commentary" during the UFC 288 main event: "That bothered me"

Christopher Taylor - May 8, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson was not impressed with commentary during last weekend’s UFC 288 main event. Saturday’s pay-per-view event in New Jersey was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring former title holder […]

Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor tells Henry Cejudo to "dust if off and come back" following recent Twitter feud

Jeffrey Walter - May 8, 2023

Conor McGregor has seemingly buried the hatchet with Henry Cejudo, only a day after the two engaged in some heated exchanges on Twitter. It was just two nights ago in the main event of UFC […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288

What's next for the stars of UFC 288?

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023
Kron Gracie, UFC 288
Kron Gracie

Dana White takes aim at Kron Gracie’s performance at UFC 288: “Tough way to try to win a fight these days”

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

Dana White thinks Kron Gracie had an odd game plan for his UFC 288 fight against Charles Jourdain. Gracie was fighting for the first time since October of 2019 when he suffered a decision loss […]

Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz
Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz explains why Henry Cejudo winning at UFC 288 would have been “catastrophic” for the bantamweight division

Chris Taylor - May 8, 2023

Dominick Cruz was happy to see Aljamain Sterling get the nod over Henry Cejudo in last weekend’s UFC 288 main event. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in over three […]

Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, UFC
Colby Covington

Colby Covington slams 'Racist' Belal Muhammad after UFC 288 win: "He's going to have to fight again"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doesn’t believe he’ll be seeing Belal Muhammad any time soon. ‘Remember the Name’ returned to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 288 over the weekend. There Muhammad faced […]

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington blasts Leon Edwards for turning down title fight in London: "The disrespect he has towards his own people is disgusting"

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

Colby Covington has taken aim at Leon Edwards for delaying their title fight. After Edwards defended his belt for the first time at UFC 286 in March, it was revealed that Covington would be next. […]