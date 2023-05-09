Belal Muhammad responds after once again being dubbed a “racist” by Colby Covington: “Lawyers can’t help you”

Belal Muhammad has responded after being called a racist by Colby Covington as their war of words really heats up.

Last Saturday night at UFC 288, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns. In doing so, he put himself in a great position to eventually challenge for the UFC welterweight championship. However, in the eyes of many, Colby Covington is still the man who will receive that next shot.

During a recent interview, we heard Covington really go after the booking of Muhammad vs Burns – and in addition to that, he also made a few more controversial statements.

“If anything, they’re just trying to get rid of that racist, ‘Remember the Racist’ Belal Muhammad,” he continued. “It’s disgusting, man. ‘Bill Lial’ is a racist. The fact that he said I earned something on the color of my skin because I’m white. No, nobody earns — that’s disgusting that you could ever look at someone like that and point fingers and judge them because the color of my skin. That’s clear racism and no one walked it back, no one’s said sorry for it, none of this. So, it’s disgusting that that loser would say that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As you can imagine, Muhammad wasn’t about to take that kind of verbal abuse.

Lawyers can’t help u with what i will do to u in that cage — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2023

Muhammad goes after Covington

It’s never nice when a feud turns as ugly as this one. Still, there’s an interesting dilemma in play here, with nobody really knowing what direction the promotion is going to head in.

