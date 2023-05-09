Sean O’Malley says Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression: “It’s a bad recipe”

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) last fought in December of last year at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) via unanimous decision in a lightweight bout.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury, requiring surgery, which has left him out of commission for the next while.

‘The Baddy‘ is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2021, beating the likes of Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA), Rodrigo Vargas (13-5 MMA), Jordan Leavitt (11-2 MMA) and most recently Jared Gordon.

Although successful, Pimblett has been known to have issues with weight and bouts of depression, which he has acknowledged in the media.

Sean O’Malley, speaking on ‘The Bro’Malley Show’ shared some advice for the Liverpudlian saying:

“Dude, I’m gonna tell you right now. You eat like s**t, you’re gonna be depressed. If you eat like s**t, and you can’t workout because of your surgery, you’re gonna be depressed. It’s a recipe for depression dude. You can’t eat like s**t and then – obviously can’t workout, cause you just had surgery. It’s a bad recipe.”

Continuing ‘Sugar’ shared his own experience of being laid up with a foot injury back in 2018, and how he remained focused on his recovery (h/t MMANews):

“I would say that was some of the sharpest I was mentally. I was just super dialed in on – there was times, there was times. But I was dialed in on like that meditation and journaling and trying to eat good…I was doing physical therapy and stuff, but it’s kind of a blur looking back. There was definitely times where I was not feeling great, but I was never depressed.”

Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) experienced a lengthy layoff back in 2018 after his victory over Andre Soukhamthath (14-10 MMA) at UFC 222.

Do you agree with the advice O’Malley is sharing with Paddy Pimblett in how to deal with his injury and recovery?

