Watch Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

Adesanya’s Volkanovski heartbreak

From the moment Islam landed the head kick, you can see the change in Adesanya’s body language. He puts his arms above his head and continues watching as ‘The Great’ falls to a vicious defeat.

In terms of his performance, Alexander Volkanovski will obviously be very disappointed with how it went down in Abu Dhabi. Alas, nobody can deny that he showed a lot of courage to take this fight on such short notice.

Objectively, it was a mistake to do so, especially against someone as talented as Islam Makhachev. At the same time, he probably wasn’t sure that he’d ever get another crack at the lightweight belt again if he didn’t take this risk. Either way, it’s been a tough couple of months for City Kickboxing and Volkanovski’s extended team.

What did you think of Israel Adesanya’s reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s loss? What do you believe is going to be next for both men in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!