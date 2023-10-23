Watch Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294
Israel Adesanya has released his reaction video to Alexander Volkanovski’s loss against Islam Makhachev.
Last weekend in the main event of UFC 294, Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski. He did so in brutal fashion, landing a stunning head kick before finishing off with some ground and pound. It was a result that shocked many in terms of how the finish came, but regarding the winner, Makhachev was always going to be seen as the heavy favorite with this being a short notice bout.
One man who knows a thing or two about disappointing title defeats is Israel Adesanya. In the wake of his loss to Sean Strickland last month, ‘Stylebender’ recorded a reaction video for Volkanovski’s rematch against Makhachev.
Israel Adesanya’s Reaction to Islam knocking out Volkanovski 😯 pic.twitter.com/gpS0BTDpyZ
— MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) October 23, 2023
Adesanya’s Volkanovski heartbreak
From the moment Islam landed the head kick, you can see the change in Adesanya’s body language. He puts his arms above his head and continues watching as ‘The Great’ falls to a vicious defeat.
In terms of his performance, Alexander Volkanovski will obviously be very disappointed with how it went down in Abu Dhabi. Alas, nobody can deny that he showed a lot of courage to take this fight on such short notice.
Objectively, it was a mistake to do so, especially against someone as talented as Islam Makhachev. At the same time, he probably wasn’t sure that he’d ever get another crack at the lightweight belt again if he didn’t take this risk. Either way, it’s been a tough couple of months for City Kickboxing and Volkanovski’s extended team.
